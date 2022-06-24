Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Debbie Borovetz to Nathan James Broderick.
Firstar Bank to Jacob Miller.
Ricky D. Moss to Krista F. Hale.
James M. Wiley to Roger Dale Pipkins.
AR Investments, LLC to Robert Carroll.
Felonies
Casey Brian Dise - cruelty to animals.
Gerard Alan Long - driving while under the influence of alcohol, no driver's license, open container beer, and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jack Martin Coble - battery/assault and battery on police officer, obstructing an officer, and public intoxication.
Misdemeanors
Alijah Charles Lowe - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and open container alcohol.
Daniel Ryan Nichol - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child and public intoxication.
John Lesley Bailey - public intoxication, possess schedule II controlled dangerous substance, and possess, deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia.
Hector Castillo - driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to keep right.
Josette Olivia Koger - assault and battery.
Marcus Ray Mitchell - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Justin Deem - indebtedness.
Jesse Dean Pigeon v. Walter L. Pigeon and Randy Joe Pigeon - partition.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Sarah Hall - small claims.
Action Loan v. Brian Stacy - small claims.
Tahlequah Terrace Apartments v. Dolores Smith-Gibbs - eviction.
Tahlequah Terrace Apartments v. Kelsey Girdner.
Tahlequah Terrace Apartments v. Tommy Peden.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Alvin Lee Hendrix - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Matthew Johnson Wacoche - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Theresa Walker - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Philip Neil Hodge - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Ricky Dale Gassaway v. Jason Woodall.
Mark Anthony Harris v. Shonda L. Keeling.
Mark Anthony Harris v. Jeremy Huff.
Stacy Dimas-Olson v. Christopher Drake.
Divorces
Jessica Berry v. John R. Berry.
Marriages
Christopher Michael Osborne, 36, Cookson, and Lindsey Marie Brown, 34, Cookson.
Bruce William Cameron, 51, Broken Arrow, and Trisha Marie Baker, 50, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 22
Lowrey FD: 1:34 p.m., outside fire, East 598 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:38 p.m., alarm, 801 Markoma Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.