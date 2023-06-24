Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.