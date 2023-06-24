Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Dennis A. Dumont to Dennis A. Dumont.
Beverly Aileen Vavricka to Alexander Grace Lake Properties LLC.
Joe R. Rodriguez to Michael Peyton Pratt.
Steve Andrew McKnight to Zheng Lan.
Ryan T. Blair to Jennifer Lynn Duncan.
Hometown Rentals, LLC to Hallee Smith.
JE Paradise Properties, LLC to Cassie Suzanne Landers.
Lance E. Berry to Ann M. Oglesby Revocable Trust.
James Curtis Myers to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
Amanda Collins to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
Michael J. Baker to Patricia Leigh Beathard.
Kay Henson to Kay Henson.
Joshua Carson Looney to Jeremiah J. Allen.
Sunsnap, LLC to Joel Banks.
Monica Howe to Melissa Foreman.
Leslie Magee to Othala Investments, LLC.
Terry B. Painter to Christiana L. Pinney.
Felonies
Hope Sabrina Bryan; outstanding warrant — embezzlement.
Misdemeanors
Matilda Colazo; outstanding warrant — obtaining cash and/or merchandise by bogus check.
Civils
Capital One, N.A. v. Jessica Antunez.
Capital One, N.A. v. Michael Lawless.
Green Country Law Group, PLLC v. Patrick Ryan Kirk.
Green Country Law Group, PLLC v. Cody Long.
Green Country Law Group, PLLC v. Billy Maron Barnes.
David Whittmore v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Ralph Carloss, et al — seizure and forfeiture.
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Pedro Eligio, et al — seizure and forfeiture.
Georgia Taylor v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Jennifer Appling v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Thomas M. Horn.
Kathleen Olivieri v. Title to Boat.
Lauren Slape Barnett v. G-E Ford Lease Company, Inc., et al.
Divorces
Carol Ann Girty v. Gregory Wayne Girty.
Charles B. Bertrand v. Sydney Mischelle Bertrand.
Amie Dawn Doublehead v. Jeremy Ryan Doublehead.
Amanda Rene Reed v. Michael Preston Reed.
Shawna Star Cole v. Gregory David Cole.
Marriage Licenses
Brian Michael Dickson, Tahlequah, and Hannah Brooke Wyatt, Guthrie.
Joshua James Swake, Tahlequah, and Chastity Faith Scott, Tahlequah.
John Franklin Van Nortwick, Tahlequah, and Stephanie Marie Rogers, Tahlequah.
Juan Luis Gomez Arrona, Tahlequah, and Clarissa Ann Wagnon, Tahlequah.
Nicholas Taylor Flesher, Tahlequah, and Tiffany Brooke Owens, Tahlequah.
Martin James Webb III, Welling, and Jessica Michele Parnell, Hulbert.
Mikal Deetz James, Euless, Texas, and McKenna Abigail Barnette, Euless, Texas.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Debbie Williamson.
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Travis L. Jones.
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Aaron Johnson, et al.
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Paul Rose.
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Pamela Weavel.
Fire Runs
June 19
Tahlequah FD: 12:40 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; South Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD: 5:10 p.m.; smoke investigation; 425 S. College Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:41 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; West Fox Street.
Tahlequah FD: 9:09 p.m.; structure fire; 301 Goingsnake St.
June 20
Tahlequah FD: 10:09 a.m.; alarm; 1003 Kaufman Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:05 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 13037 W. 834 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 3:05 p.m.; smoke investigation; 901 W. Woodard Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 7:38 p.m.; alarm; 708 Sooner Dr.
June 21
Tahlequah FD: 2:26 p.m.; fire alarm; 610 Lewis Ave.
June 22
Tahlequah FD: 1 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 1607 S. Muskogee Ave.
Lowrey VFD: 2:25 p.m.; unknown problem, man down; East 640 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:51 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 51.
