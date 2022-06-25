Court Report
Warranty Deeds
R. Allen Campbell to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Herman Thompson to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Stephen B. Johnson to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Raberne Squyres Trust to State of Oklahoma.
Carroll and Patricia Germany Revocable Trust to State of Oklahoma.
Ricardo Alanis-Mata to Matthew Norvell.
Bobby Slover to Michael Gough.
Jerri Waits to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
Civils
Virgil Matthew Walls v. John Walls - quiet title.
Dennis Rivero v. In re - vacate street.
Evlaliya Murashova-Branscum v. Cheryl Nichols and Rickie Lee Nichols - negligence.
BancFirst v. Backwoods Food MFG, Inc., Michael Ray Coursey, Danielle Coursey, and United States Small Business Administration - foreclosure.
David Meadows v. Donald Wesley Johnson, Tenkiller Marine Service, Diamond Line Delivery Services, and R&L Carriers, Inc. - judgment.
Desmond T. Bennett and James West v. William Dale Hare - negligence.
Small Claims
Joe M. Cathey v. Adam Pathkiller - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Stacy Dimas-Olson v. Christopher Drake.
Paternities
Therron Kye Humphrey v. Anna Louise Gifford - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Department of Human Services v. Travis S. Hayward - paternity.
Marriages
Christopher Earl Smith, 28, Tahlequah, and Shelby Renee Wright, 21, Tahlequah.
Noah Dee Hogan, 25, Park Hill, and Deann Michelle Hullinger, 29, Park Hill.
Traffic Report
Emad Hisham Sokhun - inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.
Gregory Whisenant - failure to obey traffic control devise.
Wayne E. Young - taxes due state.
Jaqueline E. Biggs - no security verification and driving under suspension.
Jose Teodulo Sorto Ayala - speeding 21-25 mph over, no driver's license and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Nikki Lee Benton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Robert Dwayne Hollingshed - no seat belt.
Kimbra Carlene Ranallo-Scott - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kyle William Henry - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alvin Lee Hendrix - driving under suspension.
Bryan Velasquez Sota - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Sandra Beth Brown - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Ray Fertig - driving under suspension and driving left of center in marked zone.
Melody Z. Sands - driving under suspension, speeding 15 mph over, and no security verification.
Martha L. Chewie - no driver's license, no child restraint, and no security verification.
Loretta Jo Hardbarger - left of center in no passing zone.
Angela Kirk - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Walter Garett Lacy - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Steven Ray Russell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Stephen Trey Bastible - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shaelin Kody Beaver - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jordan Wiggins - inattentive driving resulting in collision and no security verification.
Grayson Blake Fore - failure to register vehicle within 30 days and fail to secure or cover load susceptible to blowing.
Lewis Dean Summers - speeding 21-25 mph over and no security verification.
Larry Gene Warnock - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kaitlin Nicole Rice - speeding 15 mph over.
Ashley Nicole Cobb - driving under suspension, no security verification, and taxes due state.
Darren Glen Howard - driving under suspension.
Elodia Hernandez Vega - taxes due state.
Carlos Armando Ramirez - fail to protect child under 13 with personal flotation device.
James Robert Dowling - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Drake Jordan Kerr - no seat belt.
Joseph Michael Lowrey - no seat belt.
Chelsea Renee Carey - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tanner Blake Guyett - no seat belt.
Randy Jay Johnson - no seat belt.
Dillan Garrett McDowell - no seat belt and no security verification.
Pajnthuavnras Talia Thao - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tyquan Devon Seymour - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ashlie Maddison Roach - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rylie Dawson Griffin - taxes due state.
Billy Matt Spradlin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jake Jeffery Baker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bryan Gale Beer - left of center in no passing zone.
Wyatt Tyer - no driver's license.
Jordan Deeanne Girdner - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Colton Cooper Hannah - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Erica Nicole McNiel - no security verification.
Tyler Austin Sturm - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jennifer Diane Mahurin - no seat belt.
Everett Leon Bresee - no seat belt.
Francesco Dimeglio - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Arden Del Pieratt - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bryant Alan Wilson - driving under suspension.
Laura Kathleen Corn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dennis George Lamb - driving under suspension.
Chad Michael Knapp - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Avantay Joseph Kelso - speeding 26-30 mph over, no seat belt, no security verification, and failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Sanders Chace Krebs - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Fire Runs
June 23
Tahlequah FD: 2:25 p.m., outside fire, Highway 51 and Highway 10.
Tahlequah FD: 10:04 p.m., outside fire, Teehee Drive.
Death Notices
(WHISENHUNT) MOLLOY, Betty Ray, retired educator. Died June 21. Visitation, June 26, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hart Funeral Home. Funeral services, June 27, 2 p.m., Hart Funeral Home. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
