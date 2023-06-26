Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jacquelyn D. Khilling to Dewayne Higgins.
Steeley Springs Ranch, LLC to Jerri Lynn Hammons.
Eddie Morrison to Eddie Morrison.
Adam Lee Tyler Snow to Brandi Sisson.
Doris J. Belt to Bettie Lue Smith.
Trista Snook to Brett Teague.
Ricky Lynn Power to Veterinary Property Management, LLC.
Snake Creek Wilderness Development, Inc. to Christopher Crittenden.
Freddie D. Hackworth to Park Hill Holdings, LLC.
Civils
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Timothy Neugin.
First Portfolio Ventures v. Andrea Lucas.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Clint McCoy.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Jennifer Coley.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Crystal Mouse – breach of contract.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Teresa B. Bias – breach of contract.
Bobbie Hankins v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
One Main Financial Group LLC v. Justin Wayne Hood.
Paternity
Brennan Mart v. Aubry Harrison.
Divorces
Karen E. Weimer v. Randy A. Weimer.
Marriage Licenses
Clent Allen Riet-Kerk, Tahlequah, and Rachel Donley Wappler, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 22
Tahlequah FD: 2:51 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 51 and South Butter Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:14 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 1101 E. Crafton St.
June 23
Tahlequah FD: 2:52 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; South Water Avenue and East Keetoowah Street.
Tahlequah FD: 4:20 p.m.; lift assist; 221 Northside Court.
Tahlequah FD: 6:38 p.m.; alarm; 3457 Cherokee Springs Rd.
June 24
Tahlequah FD: 6:01 p.m.; alarm; 19600 E. Ross St.
Lowrey VFD: 10:15 p.m.; sick person; North Farm Lane.
June 25
Tahlequah FD: 10:30 a.m.; structure fire; 801 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:01 p.m.; structure fire; 204 Dogwood Dr.
Death Notices
BAKER, Amon Arnold, 97, retired Sequoyah High School superintendent. Died Saturday, June 24, 2023. Services at 10 a.m. on June 28, 2023, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at tahlequahfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.