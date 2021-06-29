Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Olen S. Purget to Joseph McClure.
Wright Way Properties OK, LLC to Sammantha Dawson.
Pudewa Holdings, LLC to Patric B. Daniels.
Russell Smith to Travis Stoeser.
Steven Greenley to AFG Acosta Food Group, LLC.
Mary Jane McBride to James M. Wiley.
Port City Body Shop Tahlequah, Inc. to Crew Driven, Inc.
Felonies
Stone Bruce York - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence and driving under suspension.
Misdemeanors
Grant B. Peterson - driving under the influence, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Civils
Sonny Uribe v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Jose A. Sanchez-Andrade v. State of Oklahoma; Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Victor Magallon - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Lucinda Lightfoot Pate v. James Allen Nesmith.
Lisa Anderson v. Hayden Dean Horawa.
Marriages
Paul Eugene Walker, 54, Tahlequah, and Kristi Phillips, 56, Tahlequah.
Jimmie Dewayne Woodard, 61, Tahlequah, and Tammy Dorene Anno, 62, Tahlequah.
Timothy Lance Goodman, 51, Tahlequah, and Rayona Macshel'Lee Davis, 50, Tahlequah.
Cyrus Joel Dyer, 42, Stilwell, and Jessica Ann Peckham, 33, Rogers.
Martin Junior Torres, 29, Stilwell, and Lorita Nez, 28, Tahlequah.
Joshua Wayne Justice, 33, Hulbert, and Christy Lynn Warren, 38, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 25
Tahlequah FD: 4:04 p.m., MVA, Downing Street and Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 5:05 p.m., MVA, North Oakdale Drive and Highway 51.
June 26
Tahlequah FD: 5:14 p.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:48 p.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
June 27
Tahlequah FD: 2:49 p.m., MVA, 15327 W. Mud Valley Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:23 p.m., MVA, 1004 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:16 p.m., threats, 13565 W. Grandview Road.
Death Notices
HALL, Nancy Jane, 88, Chouteau, elementary educator. Died June 23. Graveside service, July 1, 10 a.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.