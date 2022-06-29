Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Jackie Gritz to Labrador Land Company, LLC.

Jack L. Pardue to Kevin Alderson.

Khilling Properties, LP to Dewayne Higgins.

Billy Ray Goodnight to David McClelland.

Johnny Parris to Jeremy Dreadfulwater.

Misdemeanors

Marshall Lee Taber - obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Daniel Osbaldo Castaneda - driving while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 16-20 mph over.

Dillan Michael Lamb - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possess, deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt.

Letabvian Montreal Camp - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel De La Rojas - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol and no driver's license.

Civils

Northeastern Health System v. Michael Anthony Burnette - indebtedness.

Northeastern Health System v. Jerron Keigh Deshay Bumpus - indebtedness.

Northeastern Health System v. James Brown - indebtedness.

Northeastern Health System v. Jennifer Ann Bekhti - indebtedness.

Northeastern Health System v. Angela Carter - indebtedness.

Northeastern Health System v. William Lee Alverson - indebtedness.

Brady Alexander Mitchell v. In re the name change - name change.

Northeastern Health System v. Oscar Armondo Alvarado - indebtedness.

Karen Squirrel v. Leo John Nauman - automobile negligence.

Northeastern Health System v. Amanda Brown - indebtedness.

Marriages

E.B. Overley Jr., 79, Tahlequah, and Mary Louise Dolese-Parker, 57, Tahlequah.

Erik Dalton Emmanuel Lewis, 25, and Caliahna Ivy Simpson, 22.

Brady Ray Brandt, 26, Tahlequah, and Kennedy Elizabeth Payton, 22, Tahlequah.

Tax Liens

State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Deon Johnson - tax warrant.

Fire Runs

June 27

Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 4:55 p.m, cardiact/respiratory arrest, 709 Road.

June 28

Tahlequah FD: 3:10 a.m., electrical hazard, 19132 E. 801 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 10:58 a.m., MVA, 1600 E. Downing St.

