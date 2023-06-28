Court Report
Felonies
Amanda Qualyn Shores — embezzlement.
Andrew Smoot; outstanding warrant — embezzlement.
Misdemeanors
Kenneth Mayhew — domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Jacky Hendrix — assault and battery.
Civils
Plaza Services, LLC v. Jamie Billy, et al.
Discover Bank v. Jay Leon Reeves.
Discover Bank v. Cherie W. Thornhill.
Capital One, N.A. v. Anthony Dirteater.
Capital One, N.A. v. Leslie Jeremy Eugene Colbert.
Francisco Hernandez v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Thomas Green, et al v. East Shawnee Nursing Center LLC, et al — negligence.
Williams Scotsman, Inc v. Bank of Cherokee County — breach of contract.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC v. Mary Margaret Richie — foreclosure.
Divorces
Michael Wayne Page v. Annie Lee Page.
Fire Runs
June 26
Tahlequah FD: 6:11 p.m.; lift assist; 1254 E. Allen Rd.
June 27
Tahlequah FD: 10:12 a.m.; aircraft emergency; 16357 W. Mud Valley Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 3:47 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; North Bliss Avenue and East Downing Street.
Tahlequah FD: 5:27 p.m.; structure fire; 25042 S. 458 Rd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.