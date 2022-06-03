Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Forest O. and Euna F. Carter Revocable Trust to Jessica Simmons.
Bat & Rooster Properties, LLC to Richard John Reidmiller.
Corky Botts to Ruben Garcia.
Peter Holt Hammond to Nathan Lee Clark.
Jeff Tomblin to Trey Pierce.
James A. Hilger to Lloyd D. Moden Revocable Trust.
Light of Christ Community Church, Inc. to David and Rhonda Stanley Family Trust.
Ellen H. Zechman to Trinity Ward.
Rebecca Wright to Adam G. Collins.
Felonies
Aaron George Swarthout - driving while under the influence of drugs, obstructing an officer, driving under suspension, no seat belt and no security verification.
Civils
Nicholas Tyler Cornell v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Malinda Startzman v. Best Care Landscaping, Inc. and Jose Cervantes - damages.
Paternity
Kali Nicole Kerr v. Marcus Lee Feaster - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Raney John Vinson, 22, Colcord, and Michelle Lynn Honeycutt, 21, Colcord.
Fire Runs
May 31
Tahlequah FD: 11:28 a.m., alarm, 3377 Cherokee Springs Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:16 p.m., alarm, 3377 Cherokee Springs Road.
June 1
Tahlequah FD: 12:32 p.m., structure fire, 21761 S. 523 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:53 p.m., gas odor, 602 E. Seventh St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:40 p.m., gas odor, 12617 W. 780 Road.
June 2
Tahlequah FD: 9:19 a.m., EMS assist, 600 W. Fourth St.
