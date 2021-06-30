Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Rodney M. Morrison to Andy Jay Hinkle.
Paula J. Burright to Sandy Hunter.
Carmen L. Kilgore to Burl Berry.
Felonies
James Michael Osburn - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, failure to pay all taxes due state, and driving under suspension.
Jordan Scott Hart - driving under the influence and driving under revocation.
Elias Saavedra Jr. - first-degree burglary.
Bobby Lee Pointer - aggravated assault and battery.
Misdemeanors
Caden Dale Walker - driving under the influence, open container beer, failure to have driver's license in immediate possession, and expired tag.
Thomas Leo Clark - driving under the influence.
Michael Anthony Avelar - driving under the influence, possess marijuana, failure to stop at stop sign, and no seat belt.
Leon Charles Slinker - possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and no seat belt.
Melissa D. Huddleston - public intoxication.
Civils
Bank of America v. Linda MacBride - breach of contract.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Sarah Marguerite Wright - indebtedness.
Marie Phillips v. B.G. Phillips, Tracy Phillips, Tim Phillips, and unknown heirs, successors - quiet title and determination of heirs.
Small Claims
Springwater Properties, v. Angela Merriman - entry and detainer.
Ashley Berry v. Dakota Lee Trammel - entry and detainer.
Scott B. Davidson and Larry E. Johnson v. Rob Miller, Shirley Miller, and Richard Miller - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Jordan Sunagoowie v. Kane Evan Mackall.
Marriages
Rigoberto Sanchez-Monrroy, 35, Tahlequah, and Judit Ofelia Jimenez-Aguilar, 36, Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.