Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Austin L. Bennett to Eagle Bluff Resort, LLC.
Carl N. Patterson to Michael Merrill.
Civils
Northeastern Health System v. Sarah Arlou Alverson - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. B.J. Foreman - indebtedness.
Mill Creek Carpet & Title Company v. Bryan Hodge and ET AL. - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Ronnie Sanderson and Sanderson & Assoc. Real Estate v. Brian Stopp - entry and detainer.
Bell Finance v. Christine Louann Williams - small claims.
Bell Finance v. Jason Whitmire - small claims.
Traffic Report
Haley Hix - no seat belt.
Johnathan Lee Washington - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Chris Lopez - no seat belt.
Jordan Mackenzie Tucker - no seat belt.
Anastacia Linea Butel - failure to yield from stop sign and driving under suspension.
Jeremy Dale Terry - operate vehicle without driver’s license in immediate possession.
Misty Dawn Powell - no driver’s license.
Kaylee Ann Britt - no seat belt.
Andrea Michelle Steeley-Craig - no seat belt.
Katie Leeann Catcher - no seat belt.
Elise Madison Sheley - no seat belt.
Amanda Maryam Worley - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Amberly Joyce Cooper - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Ricky Carl Stafford - no seat belt.
Tanner Lee Alley - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Misty Dawn Powell - no security verification.
William Raylynn Shatwell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Adam Andrew Haley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Melissa Marie McCarter - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lacey Dawn Sponsler - no seat belt and no security verification.
Shannon Christine Fields - no seat belt.
Lisa Annette Blackman - no seat belt.
Tyler Lee Chaffin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Candace Drywater Harp Harlow - no driver’s license and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Daniel Clenny - speeding 1-10 mph over and open container alcohol.
Joshua Allen Briggs - following too closely.
Michael Grant Jenkins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mitchel Ladd Daniels - driving under suspension.
Ayden James Tims - no driver’s license and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Thomas Monroe Tucker - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Ashley Nicole Dye - taxes due state.
Catherine Cecilia Butts - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Patricia A. Davis-Smith - no seat belt.
Chase Bradley Winford - no seat belt.
Gregory Allen Grigsby - no seat belt.
Craig Edward Begg - no seat belt.
Kelly Cherlice Wilder - no seat belt.
Jimmy Ray Roberts - no seat belt.
Joseph Brian Soontay David - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michelle Joyce Garcia - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brandon Keith O’Field - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver’s license.
Michelle Kay Graham - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brady Max Perez- speeding 1-10 mph over.
Anna Katherine Fields - failure to yield from county road and no seat belt.
Lisa Michelle Kirk - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Colton Cooper Hannah - no seat belt.
Dillon Johndale McGowen - no seat belt.
Brittney Shae Kirk - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
June 28
Tahlequah FD: 2:45 p.m., assist agency, 16281 Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD: 4:32 p.m., fire alarm, 591 Pendleton St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:26 p.m., public assist, 161 Meadow Creek Drive.
Death Notices
WAGERS, Tracy Grant, 66, Tahlequah, electrician. Died June 16. Memorial services, June 30, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
ROSE, Michael James, 48, Chouteau, machine operator. Died June 25. Visitation, June 29, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Funeral services, June 30, 10 a.m., God’s Mountain Church in Teresita. Burial at White Oak Cemetery.
WATT, Sharon Faye, 74, Sallisaw, homemaker. Died June 15. Visitation, June 30, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, July 1, 10 a.m., Christian Worship Center. Burial at Downing Cemetery.
SPOTTEDBIRD, Valerie Christine, 66, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died June 24. Memorial services, June 30, 3 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
