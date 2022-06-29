Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Austin L. Bennett to Eagle Bluff Resort, LLC.

Carl N. Patterson to Michael Merrill.

Civils

Northeastern Health System v. Sarah Arlou Alverson - indebtedness.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. B.J. Foreman - indebtedness.

Mill Creek Carpet & Title Company v. Bryan Hodge and ET AL. - breach of contract.

Small Claims

Ronnie Sanderson and Sanderson & Assoc. Real Estate v. Brian Stopp - entry and detainer.

Bell Finance v. Christine Louann Williams - small claims.

Bell Finance v. Jason Whitmire - small claims.

Traffic Report

Haley Hix - no seat belt.

Johnathan Lee Washington - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Chris Lopez - no seat belt.

Jordan Mackenzie Tucker - no seat belt.

Anastacia Linea Butel - failure to yield from stop sign and driving under suspension.

Jeremy Dale Terry - operate vehicle without driver’s license in immediate possession.

Misty Dawn Powell - no driver’s license.

Kaylee Ann Britt - no seat belt.

Andrea Michelle Steeley-Craig - no seat belt.

Katie Leeann Catcher - no seat belt.

Elise Madison Sheley - no seat belt.

Amanda Maryam Worley - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Amberly Joyce Cooper - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Ricky Carl Stafford - no seat belt.

Tanner Lee Alley - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Misty Dawn Powell - no security verification.

William Raylynn Shatwell - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Adam Andrew Haley - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Melissa Marie McCarter - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Lacey Dawn Sponsler - no seat belt and no security verification.

Shannon Christine Fields - no seat belt.

Lisa Annette Blackman - no seat belt.

Tyler Lee Chaffin - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Candace Drywater Harp Harlow - no driver’s license and speeding 1-10 mph over.

Daniel Clenny - speeding 1-10 mph over and open container alcohol.

Joshua Allen Briggs - following too closely.

Michael Grant Jenkins - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Mitchel Ladd Daniels - driving under suspension.

Ayden James Tims - no driver’s license and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Thomas Monroe Tucker - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Ashley Nicole Dye - taxes due state.

Catherine Cecilia Butts - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Patricia A. Davis-Smith - no seat belt.

Chase Bradley Winford - no seat belt.

Gregory Allen Grigsby - no seat belt.

Craig Edward Begg - no seat belt.

Kelly Cherlice Wilder - no seat belt.

Jimmy Ray Roberts - no seat belt.

Joseph Brian Soontay David - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Michelle Joyce Garcia - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Brandon Keith O’Field - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver’s license.

Michelle Kay Graham - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Brady Max Perez- speeding 1-10 mph over.

Anna Katherine Fields - failure to yield from county road and no seat belt.

Lisa Michelle Kirk - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Colton Cooper Hannah - no seat belt.

Dillon Johndale McGowen - no seat belt.

Brittney Shae Kirk - no seat belt.

Fire Runs

June 28

Tahlequah FD: 2:45 p.m., assist agency, 16281 Highway 62.

Tahlequah FD: 4:32 p.m., fire alarm, 591 Pendleton St.

Tahlequah FD: 7:26 p.m., public assist, 161 Meadow Creek Drive.

Death Notices

WAGERS, Tracy Grant, 66, Tahlequah, electrician. Died June 16. Memorial services, June 30, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

ROSE, Michael James, 48, Chouteau, machine operator. Died June 25. Visitation, June 29, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Funeral services, June 30, 10 a.m., God’s Mountain Church in Teresita. Burial at White Oak Cemetery.

WATT, Sharon Faye, 74, Sallisaw, homemaker. Died June 15. Visitation, June 30, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, July 1, 10 a.m., Christian Worship Center. Burial at Downing Cemetery.

SPOTTEDBIRD, Valerie Christine, 66, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died June 24. Memorial services, June 30, 3 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

