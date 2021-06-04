Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Danny A. Smith to WW11 Investments, LLC.

Brian Miggletto to SAS Construction, LLC.

Grady L. Rodgers to Joe Ferguson.

Tyler J. Shockley to Roberta Montano.

Guthrie M. Bennett, II to Billy Matt Spradlin.

Rebecca V. Wright Revocable Trust to Shana S. Dry.

Civils

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Kathryn Andrea Sheree Jackson - indebtedness.

Barbara Sue Farmer v. Ross Farmer Sr., Rosa M. McClure, Joseph Farmer Sr., and successors, heirs, executors - quiet title.

Small Claims

John F. Meigs v. Jarret Allen Jones and Rayne Jones - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Marco Andrade and Emily Andreade v. Evan Maxey.

Divorces

Brian Chase Anderson v. Lesa Anderson.

April Troglin v. Gary Troglin.

Marriages

Skylar Allan Williams, 23, Westville, and Haley Brooke Horner, 22, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

June 3

Tahlequah FD: 1:35 a.m., smoke investigation, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.

