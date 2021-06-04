Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Danny A. Smith to WW11 Investments, LLC.
Brian Miggletto to SAS Construction, LLC.
Grady L. Rodgers to Joe Ferguson.
Tyler J. Shockley to Roberta Montano.
Guthrie M. Bennett, II to Billy Matt Spradlin.
Rebecca V. Wright Revocable Trust to Shana S. Dry.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Kathryn Andrea Sheree Jackson - indebtedness.
Barbara Sue Farmer v. Ross Farmer Sr., Rosa M. McClure, Joseph Farmer Sr., and successors, heirs, executors - quiet title.
Small Claims
John F. Meigs v. Jarret Allen Jones and Rayne Jones - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Marco Andrade and Emily Andreade v. Evan Maxey.
Divorces
Brian Chase Anderson v. Lesa Anderson.
April Troglin v. Gary Troglin.
Marriages
Skylar Allan Williams, 23, Westville, and Haley Brooke Horner, 22, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 3
Tahlequah FD: 1:35 a.m., smoke investigation, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.
