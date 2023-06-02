Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Troy Kent Davis to Dustin Jackson.
Nallia Ruth Duchinsky to Harry R. Rogers.
Wright Real Estate, LLC to Tahlequah Rotary Foundation, Inc.
Tahlequah Rotary Foundation, Inc. to Larry Conner.
Norman T. Leatherman to Melissa D. Meter.
Felts Plaza, LLC to Four D Real Estate, LLC.
Barbara E. Peevyhouse to James Benton.
Edwin McCulley to Alboyst, LLC.
Emily M. Hullinger to Ashlea Kingfisher.
Kevin Justus to Ricky D. Clayton.
Carolyn Judy Greenhaw to Samantha L. Gibson.
Jonas M. Winchester to James Long.
James Wayne Brewer to Harley Craig.
Homes By Zenith, LLC to Carolyn Jane Henshaw.
Craig James Loftin to Trey Pierce.
Steven A. Worth Revocable Trust to Nancy L. Scott.
Misdemeanors
Melissa D. Huddleston – interfering with ditch, canal, waterline, malicious injury to property.
Civils
Nar Inc. v. Marshall William Daw II.
Paternity
Laura Losing v. Dalton Cunningham.
Divorces
Christen Hope Shatwell v. Charles Shatwell.
Marriage Licenses
Drake Pharaoh Ross-Keetle, Tahlequah, and Kelsea Dawn Poindexter, Park Hill.
Fire Runs
May 23
Lowrey VFD: 9:02 p.m.; vehicle fire; East 650 Road.
May 25
Lowrey VFD: 2:15 p.m.; emergency medical call; North 510 Road.
Lowrey VFD: 5:32 p.m.; emergency medical call; Highway 82A.
May 30
Tahlequah FD: 7:29 a.m.; gas leak; 24427 E. 741 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 12:29 p.m.; EMS assist; 13975 N. 503 Rd.
Lowrey VFD: 1:55 p.m.; outside fire; Highway 82 and 660 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:51 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:37 p.m.; outside fire; 605 E. Ross St.
May 31
Tahlequah FD: 11:54 a.m.; EMS assist; 20550 S. 480 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 12:14 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; North Highway 82 and Highway 51.
June 1
Tahlequah FD: 7:46 a.m.; alarm; 333 Southridge Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 10:15 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; 903 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 11:38 a.m.; alarm; 3457 Cherokee Springs Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 2:11 p.m.; EMS assist; 2600 S. Muskogee Ave.
