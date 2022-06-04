Warranty Deeds
Denny K. Luna to Joshua S. Satlak.
Tehereem Pamela Edgar to Patrick Vail.
Jane A. Bates to Cecil F. Berry Jr.
Bobby Shirley to Darren L. Scroggins.
Light of Christ Community Church, Inc. to Ann Greer McSpadden.
Adam Collins to Tiffany S. Warren-Russell.
George R. McLemore to Edwin L. McLemore.
Matthews Ranch, LLC to Cole Newton.
Kenny R. Alston to Alston Family Revocable Trust.
Misdemeanors
Kevin Edward Farrow - trespassing.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Thomas Howard Monroe - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Margaret Wilson - indebtedness.
Cathrine Estill v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Bryan Edward Johnson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Percy M. Sellers v. Jack Dean Candy - petition for judgment.
Percy M. Sellers v. Joe Garcia - entry and detainer.
Divorces
William Closs Dallis v. Jamie Dallis.
Marriages
Dallas Cash Huntley, 24, Tahlequah, and Maddison Elaine Stivers, 27, Tahlequah.
Maxie Byrd Burch, 66, Siloam Springs, and Sophia Jean Sweeney, 52, Tahlequah.
Jason Don Mead, 48, Tulsa, and Deborah Dian Snell, 38, Tulsa.
Charles Wayne Johnson and Sherri J. Johnson, 50, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Cason Joseph Leblanc - speeding 15 mph over.
Star Y. Phillips - driving under suspension.
Donald Vernon Sellman - no driver's license.
Jacob C. Johnson - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Richard Whitney End - no security verification.
Daniel Lee Bellah - no driver's license.
Gabriel Allen Vance - no driver's license.
Luke James Chaffin - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Lovelle Malik Hardridge - no security verification and driving under suspension.
Brandon Caldwell - no seat belt.
Sebastian Nickerson - no seat belt.
Mario Sanchez Saldivar - no seat belt.
Kenneth Clyde Duchesne II - driving under revocation and defective equipment.
Colt Justice McCully - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Saundra Marie Capers - taxes due state.
Andres Preciado Brambila - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Teler Rene Akers - no seat belt.
Zachary Kyle Hobbs - no seat belt.
Colt Wesley Southern - no seat belt.
Dooley Ray James Southern - no seat belt.
Cynthia Ann Whitehorn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lari A. Durnil - speeding 15 mph over.
Wilburn Lee Davis - no seat belt.
Daniel A. Sims - no seat belt.
Tony Linn Carstensen - no seat belt.
Logan William Sauceda - no seat belt.
Katie Larue Warlick - taxes due state.
Christine R. Galyean - no security verification.
Dallas Reed Ponder - driving under revocation.
Kyndall Ann Weir - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brooklyn Herriman - failure to stop at red light.
Loy William Petree - no seat belt.
Toby Allen Vinson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Caleb Daniel Vance - no seat belt.
Abigail Charissa Kinion - no seat belt, taxes due state and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kyle John-Marcus Gates - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Candace Michelle Westbrook - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kaylei Love Rowland - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Hiawatha Leroy Newton - left of center in no passing zone.
Cross Livingston Stewart - no seat belt.
Hannah Rae McKenzie Williams - no seat belt.
Chloe Rae Barker - no seat belt.
Mason Stone Fielden - no seat belt.
Christopher Glen Blackmon - no seat belt.
Michael Shane Martin - no seat belt.
Tyler Lee Barnes - no seat belt.
Natasha Renee Greer-Cook - no seat belt.
Jace Brent Walker - no seat belt.
Mark Douglas Cook - no seat belt.
John David Thompson - no seat belt.
Kimberly Diane Thompson - no seat belt.
Darrell Wayne Barnes - no seat belt.
Tori Louise Geasland - no seat belt.
William Edward Mullins - no seat belt.
Thilo Thomas Cole - no seat belt.
Myra Jill Weeks - no seat belt.
Benjamin Bradley Ford - no seat belt.
Anna Grace Dominey - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
June 2
Tahlequah FD: 11:09 p.m., EMS assist, 11347 Joyce Lane.
June 3
Tahlequah FD: 10:37 a.m., alarm, 505 Hillside Ave.
Death Notices
KELLY, Lessert Norman, 85, Tahlequah, Little Debbie parts clerk. Died May 25. Visitation, June 6, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, June 7, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Molly Field Cemetery.
CARSON, Wanda M., 95, Tahlequah, Campbell Soup employee. Died May 25. Visitation, June 6, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services, June 7, 10 a.m., Park Hill Cemetery.
