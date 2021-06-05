Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bobby Slover to Five Warner Homes.
Walter Keith Lacie to Bertha Alsenay.
Billy Jack Shotpouch to Andrew J. Jamison.
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC to Mary E. Hefley.
Stacy L. Girdner to Turl J. Girdner.
William Garrett Bergman to Darlene Cookson.
JTSB Investments, LLC to Elise C. Williams.
JTSB Investments, LLC to H. Schmer.
Lloyd Newton to Ty Alan Trimble.
Tullis Development, LLC to Catherine Ann Davenport.
Cynthia Hardman to Elizabeth Ann Hardman.
Carol Bartlett to Elizabeth Ann Hardman.
Bertha Marie Allen to Dennis G. Lehman.
Felonies
Dylan James Linvick - possession of stolen vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
Zachary Dale Allen Fulton - public intoxication.
Kevin Lee Baker - failure to have personal flotation device accessible.
Civils
Kenneth D. Doss v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
BancFirst v. Joe Corkerin, Mark Rodriguez, and Twisted X Escavation, LLC - replevin.
Small Claims
Joyce Willis v. Dustin Edward Gower and Kylee Lynne Gower - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Abbigail Hyslope v. Josh Beck.
Mary E. Young v. Tim Young and Vicki Young.
Divorces
Kaley Parton v. Curtis Scott Parton.
Stacie Gene Hammons v. Timothy Lee Hammons.
Marriages
Billy Wayne Lowry, 25, Wister, and Heather Deann Bailey, 26, Tahlequah.
Death Notices
SQUYRES, Dal Raberne, 73, Tahlequah, old truck driver. Died June 1. Graveside service, June 7, 11 a.m., Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
BOHANON, Louis Allen, 61, Tahlequah, educator. Died May 31. Funeral service, June 7, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
STEVENSON, Larry Joe, 73, old business owner of Cookson. Died May 31. Interment, June 16, 10 a.m., Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.