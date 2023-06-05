Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Nathan Lee Clark to Lance Robins.
Richard Dale Wagner to Lancer Shane Reynolds.
Thomas Patrick Bergman to Gregory Dean Cullum.
Mary R. Callaway to Gregory A. Henning.
Dennis Ray Holt to Michael J. Nelson.
Nancy Anne Deturk to Stacy L. Leeds.
Brooke L. Billy to Samuel D. Reid.
William Cole Purget to Jose E. Maldonado Hernandez.
Page Henry Belcher to Marshall Douglas Farrier.
Larry Stetler to Zachary A. Havenar.
Ralph Casey Edwards to Atomic Rooster Properties, LLC.
James Kyle Lewandowski to Christine Deangelo.
Mitchell D. Ross to Elaina Ross.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to David Wood.
Brandon Stamps to Thomas Weskamp.
Felonies
Vickie Sue Nofire – child endangerment, actual physical control.
Civils
Arlie Cox v. Title to Semi.
Jennifer Hitchcock, et al v. Bryan Chris Pruitt, et al.
Divorces
Megan Amelia Beckham v. Dakota Don Beckham.
Marriage Licenses
Eric Benjamin Bash, Broken Arrow, and Laura Renee Rogers, Coweta.
Brodie Gene Jones, Tahlequah, and Keyaira Janell Clark, Tahlequah.
Daniel Lee Zeiner, Tahlequah, and Rebecca Ann Collins, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 1
Tahlequah FD: 5:24 p.m.; sick person; 509 McKie St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:32 p.m.; smoke investigation; 19434 E. Meacer St.
June 2
Tahlequah FD: 3:28 a.m.; EMS assist; 1390 N. Heritage Ln.
June 3
Tahlequah FD: 6:56 a.m.; EMS assist; 200 Monroe St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:37 a.m.; smoke investigation; Coffee Hollow Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:46 a.m.; EMS assist; 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:02 p.m.; service call; 409 Daisy Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 8:19 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 51 and East Collins Road.
June 4
Tahlequah FD: 6:26 a.m.; alarm; 2142 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:51 p.m.; alarm; 903 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:38 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; South Bluff Avenue and East Jo Street.
