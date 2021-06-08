Court Report

Warranty Deeds

James McDaniel to Kevin Sugden.

Angelia Stephens to Martin Lewis.

Andres Hernandez to Maria Guadalupe Martinez.

Terry A. Murray to Clifford Dodge.

Felonies

Joshua W. Robertson - driving while under the influence of drugs and driving under suspension.

Aaron Zane Tyler - domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Misdemeanors

William Gregory Broyles - use drug paraphernalia and inattentive driving resulting in collision.

David Bradley Bailey - driving while under the influence of drugs.

Kyle Louis Turner - driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Civils

Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Harold Stilwell - indebtedness.

Quad, LLC v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Walter Rene Echols v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.

Protective Orders

Rory Underwood v. Kyle Ray Underwood.

Divorces

Stephanie J. Brown-Whipple v. John J. Brown.

Marriages

Douglas Alan Gower, 53, Owasso, and Melanie Kay Blish, 49, Owasso.

Fire Runs

June 3

Tahlequah FD: 12:09 p.m., MVC, East Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.

June 4

Tahlequah FD: 1:14 p.m., fire alarm, 1203 E. Ross St.

June 5

Tahlequah FD: 10:24 p.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.

June 6

Tahlequah FD: 8:50 a.m., EMS assist, 1209 E. Fuller St.

Tahlequah FD: 11:47 a.m., MVC, State Highway 82 and Jones Avenue.

Death Notices

MORALES, Frankie Michelle, 59, restaurant manager. Died May 28. Visitation, June 10, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, June 11, 2 p.m., Ross Cemetery.

