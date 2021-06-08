Court Report
Warranty Deeds
James McDaniel to Kevin Sugden.
Angelia Stephens to Martin Lewis.
Andres Hernandez to Maria Guadalupe Martinez.
Terry A. Murray to Clifford Dodge.
Felonies
Joshua W. Robertson - driving while under the influence of drugs and driving under suspension.
Aaron Zane Tyler - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Misdemeanors
William Gregory Broyles - use drug paraphernalia and inattentive driving resulting in collision.
David Bradley Bailey - driving while under the influence of drugs.
Kyle Louis Turner - driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Harold Stilwell - indebtedness.
Quad, LLC v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Walter Rene Echols v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Protective Orders
Rory Underwood v. Kyle Ray Underwood.
Divorces
Stephanie J. Brown-Whipple v. John J. Brown.
Marriages
Douglas Alan Gower, 53, Owasso, and Melanie Kay Blish, 49, Owasso.
Fire Runs
June 3
Tahlequah FD: 12:09 p.m., MVC, East Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
June 4
Tahlequah FD: 1:14 p.m., fire alarm, 1203 E. Ross St.
June 5
Tahlequah FD: 10:24 p.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
June 6
Tahlequah FD: 8:50 a.m., EMS assist, 1209 E. Fuller St.
Tahlequah FD: 11:47 a.m., MVC, State Highway 82 and Jones Avenue.
Death Notices
MORALES, Frankie Michelle, 59, restaurant manager. Died May 28. Visitation, June 10, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, June 11, 2 p.m., Ross Cemetery.
