Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lucretia Gay Echols to Anthony Joe Johnson.
PSC Family Properties to Pamela Stern Trust.
Patricia Jean Matthews to Tahlequah Rentals, LLC.
J-Bar-B Ranch, LLC to Zachary K. Hobbs.
Dewayne L. Corvin to NEO Cabinet, Inc.
Anthony L. Mathews to Gerry Morton.
Traci E. Cape to Double Tap Trust.
Homes by Zenith, LLC to Christian A. Murillo.
Rickie and Michele Jackson Trust to Advantage Agency, LLC.
Chicken Creek Development, LLC to Mark Hess.
Felonies
Lucas Barajas - child abuse.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Dustin Sanders - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Jolene Cronin - indebtedness.
Amanda Monique Gaston v. In re the name change - name change.
Shawn Michael Gaston v. In re the name change - name change.
Roy Hill, Cindy Peppers, Cliffie Nalley and Cindy Peevyhouse v. Charles Pritchett - quiet title.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Joshua D. Spears - replevin.
Ricky Lewis v. Bobby Lee Pointer, Bryan Christopher Pruitt, Chris Pruitt Auto Sales, LLC and John Does 1-5 - assault and battery.
American Express National v. Al Allen - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Property Solutions Management v. Journey Young - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Jacqueline R. Lampkin v. Thomas A. Rice Jr.
Divorces
Christina Carroll v. Jeffrey Carroll.
Vanessa Alsup v. Murl Alsup.
Fire Runs
June 6
Tahlequah FD: 12:21 a.m., structure fire, 900 W. Fox St.
