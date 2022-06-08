Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Lucretia Gay Echols to Anthony Joe Johnson.

PSC Family Properties to Pamela Stern Trust.

Patricia Jean Matthews to Tahlequah Rentals, LLC.

J-Bar-B Ranch, LLC to Zachary K. Hobbs.

Dewayne L. Corvin to NEO Cabinet, Inc.

Anthony L. Mathews to Gerry Morton.

Traci E. Cape to Double Tap Trust.

Homes by Zenith, LLC to Christian A. Murillo.

Rickie and Michele Jackson Trust to Advantage Agency, LLC.

Chicken Creek Development, LLC to Mark Hess.

Felonies

Lucas Barajas - child abuse.

Civils

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Dustin Sanders - indebtedness.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Jolene Cronin - indebtedness.

Amanda Monique Gaston v. In re the name change - name change.

Shawn Michael Gaston v. In re the name change - name change.

Roy Hill, Cindy Peppers, Cliffie Nalley and Cindy Peevyhouse v. Charles Pritchett - quiet title.

Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Joshua D. Spears - replevin.

Ricky Lewis v. Bobby Lee Pointer, Bryan Christopher Pruitt, Chris Pruitt Auto Sales, LLC and John Does 1-5 - assault and battery.

American Express National v. Al Allen - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Property Solutions Management v. Journey Young - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Jacqueline R. Lampkin v. Thomas A. Rice Jr.

Divorces

Christina Carroll v. Jeffrey Carroll.

Vanessa Alsup v. Murl Alsup.

Fire Runs

June 6

Tahlequah FD: 12:21 a.m., structure fire, 900 W. Fox St.

