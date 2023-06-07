Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Carmen Long to Nathaniel L. Barnoskie.
Stormy Wayne Jones to Gerald L. Diers.
John Ramsey to Shelley J. Nation-Watson.
Amber James to Sara K. Thompson.
Felonies
Hugo Cesar Alonso; alias; outstanding warrant – assault and battery upon a police officer, obstructing an officer.
Kendre Levert Wallace – larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle, malicious injury to property.
Ricky Aguilar – falsely personate another to create liability, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lindsey Kathryn Winfrey – domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Misdemeanors
Shenadoah I. Vance; outstanding warrant – outrage public decency.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Pamela J. Stephens.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Kathy Moore.
Paul Reynolds v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
BancFirst v. Annie Lou Whitchurch.
Mee Lee, et al v. Jonathan D. Hughes, et al.
Divorces
Tony Dewayne Potts v. Francisco C. Gonzalez.
Fire Runs
June 5
Tahlequah FD: 10:52 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; 24833 Highway 51 East.
Tahlequah FD: 3:11 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Mimosa Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 6:11 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 19903 Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:36 p.m.; gas leak; 606 Goingsnake Street.
June 6
Tahlequah FD: 3:13 p.m.; outside fire; South Nalley Road.
Death Notice
COLE, Dolly Evelyn, 90, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died June 3, 2023. in Tahlequah. Services June 9, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel; burial, Moody Cemetery; visitation June 8, 1-7 p.m., Reed-Culver. Family to receive guests 4-6 p.m.
