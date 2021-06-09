Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Glenna J. Edwards to Christopher Bailey.
Brian Denton to Brian Denton.
Michael J. Smith to Haley Lenae Walters.
Phyllis J. Harmon to Michael S. Riley Revocable Trust.
Janet Ross Smith to Jon Frankie.
Misdemeanors
Caleb Clayton - public intoxication.
Olivia L. Melton - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no driver's license.
Civils
Hal Thompson v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Clayton Alexander Mathews v. In re the name change - name change.
Ron Thompson v. Title to motor vehicle - judgment.
Mike Eaton v. Title to commercial trailer - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Property Solutions Management v. Susan Howell, Ricky Howell, and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company v. Linda Stacy - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Christa Nacole Leblanc - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Lorry Dale Moore v. Fernando Lopez.
Divorces
Charles Allen Allison II v. Kimberly Allison.
Austin Ward v. Meisha Ward.
Rachel Janelle Peters v. Billy Ray Peters.
Fire Runs
June 8
Tahlequah FD: 10:40 a.m., MVC, Downing Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.