Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Dana Eversole to Nicole Fazekas-Woolwine.
Dewayne L. Corvin to Denise Leslie Stevens.
Michael Keys to Angelina Landaverde.
James Clarence Burnett to James Clarence Burnett.
Lisa Michelle Look to Davit Gogolashvili.
Misdemeanors
Marshall Alan Moore - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, no security verification and no seat belt.
Damon Ray Ballou - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Cecil Johnston v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Derek Billhartz v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Fire Runs
June 7
Tahlequah FD: 12:11 p.m., MVA, 1614 S. Muskogee Ave.
June 8
Tahlequah FD: 7:57 a.m., alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:59 a.m., carbon monoxide, 18443 Hilltop Circle.
Death Notices
GIRDNER, Leola, 81, Welling, Cherokee Nation clerk. Died May 19. Graveside services, June 10, 2 p.m., Barber Cemetery. Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
