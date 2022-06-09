Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Dana Eversole to Nicole Fazekas-Woolwine.

Dewayne L. Corvin to Denise Leslie Stevens.

Michael Keys to Angelina Landaverde.

James Clarence Burnett to James Clarence Burnett.

Lisa Michelle Look to Davit Gogolashvili.

Misdemeanors

Marshall Alan Moore - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, no security verification and no seat belt.

Damon Ray Ballou - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.

Civils

Cecil Johnston v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Derek Billhartz v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Fire Runs

June 7

Tahlequah FD: 12:11 p.m., MVA, 1614 S. Muskogee Ave.

June 8

Tahlequah FD: 7:57 a.m., alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Road.

Tahlequah FD: 8:59 a.m., carbon monoxide, 18443 Hilltop Circle.

Death Notices

GIRDNER, Leola, 81, Welling, Cherokee Nation clerk. Died May 19. Graveside services, June 10, 2 p.m., Barber Cemetery. Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

Tags

Trending Video