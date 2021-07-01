Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Danny Walker to Monroe Colston II.
Connie M. Dunavin to Francisco Moreno Mendoza.
Joe Edward Nail to Saul Mendez.
Sharon Paulette Scott to Billy R. Mcanelly Jr.
Michael E. Flatt to Polly McGuire.
Keely Shay Carlile to Colton Lee Carter.
Tahlequah Dig #1, LLC to BC Properties OK, LLC.
Lyndell C. Henderson to S&B Boat & RV Storage, LLC.
Civils
Heather Lynn Ruotolo v. Thomason McConnell - medical malpractice.
Kim Cisternino v. Thomason McConnell - medical malpractice.
Christopher B. Gaskins v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Bell Finance v. Brandon Cummings - petition for judgment.
Bo Frank v. John Doe and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Marriages
John L. Neis, 74, Tahlequah, and Goldie Sue Brister, 70, Tahlequah.
Phillip Jason Anthony, 38, Tahlequah, and Clarinda Michelle Terry, 29, Big Cabin.
Ramon Garcia, Jr., 27, Tahlequah, and Bethany Jo Tiger, 28, Park Hill.
Tony Wayne Hallum, 73, Tahlequah, and Evelyn Fern Kindle, 73, Siloam Springs.
Fire Runs
June 28
Tahlequah FD: 6:12 p.m., smoke investigation, 100 Bliss Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:14 p.m., standby EMS - bomb scare, 107 Mimosa Lane.
June 29
Tahlequah FD: 4:34 p.m., MVC, Fourth Street and Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:57 p.m., alarm, 400 E. Ross St.
Death Notices
CAMACHO DE PALAMARAS, Guadalupe, 64, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died June 27. Visitation, June 30, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial, July 1, 2 p.m., St. Brigid Catholic Church. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
