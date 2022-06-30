Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jeremy Short to Karen Sue Mathews.
Regina Blackfox to Roger Barr.
Nancy James to Kimberly A. Kendrick.
Felonies
Juan Ramon Lopez-Falcon - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol, malicious injury to property, driving without driver’s license, transporting open container, and unsafe lane use.
Misdemeanors
Travis C. Fieldgrove - public intoxication.
Jack David Jeffries - public intoxication.
Briana Elizabeth Bush - public intoxication.
Janna Elizabeth Meadows - public intoxication.
Civils
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Emily I. Dixon - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Anthony Stoltzfus - indebtedness.
Divorces
Donald R. Hubbard v. Ronda Jean Parrish-Hubbard.
Sammie Allen Bradshaw v. Ashley Shalynn Henson.
Marriages
Foss Weston Rill, 24, and Emily Brooke Howard, 20.
Javier Anthony Oropeza, 24, Tahlequah, and Tera Leeann Ross, 22, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 29
Tahlequah FD: 2:21 p.m., outside fire, 22017 S. Manard Road.
June 30
Tahlequah FD: 10:58 a.m., alarm, 700 E. Balentine Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.