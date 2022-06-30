Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Jeremy Short to Karen Sue Mathews.

Regina Blackfox to Roger Barr.

Nancy James to Kimberly A. Kendrick.

Felonies

Juan Ramon Lopez-Falcon - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol, malicious injury to property, driving without driver’s license, transporting open container, and unsafe lane use.

Misdemeanors

Travis C. Fieldgrove - public intoxication.

Jack David Jeffries - public intoxication.

Briana Elizabeth Bush - public intoxication.

Janna Elizabeth Meadows - public intoxication.

Civils

Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Emily I. Dixon - indebtedness.

Capital One Bank v. Anthony Stoltzfus - indebtedness.

Divorces

Donald R. Hubbard v. Ronda Jean Parrish-Hubbard.

Sammie Allen Bradshaw v. Ashley Shalynn Henson.

Marriages

Foss Weston Rill, 24, and Emily Brooke Howard, 20.

Javier Anthony Oropeza, 24, Tahlequah, and Tera Leeann Ross, 22, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

June 29

Tahlequah FD: 2:21 p.m., outside fire, 22017 S. Manard Road.

June 30

Tahlequah FD: 10:58 a.m., alarm, 700 E. Balentine Road.

