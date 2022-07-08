Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jimmy Max Clairday to Jacob Wayne Clairday.
Cliffie Jean Francis Nalley Irrevocable Discretionary and Special Needs Trust to Rivercrest Properties, LLC.
Kasey Nava to Erica Herman-Jones.
Felonies
Jamie Roxanne McCurdy - embezzlement.
Misdemeanors
Jason Allen Wright - violation of protective order.
Civils
Shelia Uehlin v. Holly Hoffman - grandparental visitation.
Department of Transportation v. Linda V. Small - condemnation.
Department of Transportation v. Gary J. Cooper - condemnation.
Department of Transportation v. Tracy Hammons, Cynthia Hammons, and Et Al. - condemnation.
Divorces
Senlin Good Voice v. Timothy Good Voice.
Fire Runs
July 7
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 2:41 p.m., chest pain, 524 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:52 p.m., EMS assist, 2300 W. Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:19 p.m., alarm, 3977 Rosewood Place.
July 8
Tahlequah FD: 11:35 a.m., fire alarm, 3388 Cherokee Springs Road.
Death Notices
HAIR, Radina Raylene, 58, Hulbert, Walmart associate. Died July 3. Visitation, July 7, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, July 8, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Swimmer Cemetery.
