Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sarah Jo Barnes to Pedro Ramirez.
Louretta Mae Windrix Revocable Trust to Sherri Cleland.
Light of Church Community Church, Inc. to Aisha C. Perkins.
Brit Hembree to Lori G. Burgin.
Kimberly L. Tallon to Aaron Emberton.
Misdemeanors
Jacob Samuel Boyd O'Neal - use drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Oklahoma Educators Credit Union v. Jamie Mae Brown - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Irene Enlow v. James Daley Center Jr. and all other occupants of - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Angela Wilson v. Jamie Brebon.
Divorces
Layce Gardner v. Marilyn Bennett.
Traffic Report
Callie Elizabeth Crow - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Erin Faith Joran - left of center in no passing zone and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jordan Lee Hendrickson - driving under suspension and failure to dim lights.
Vivan Nadine Wing - no seat belt.
Kelli Joanna Grace Fertig - no seat belt.
Zachary Alan Girard - no seat belt.
Kathren Danelle Oglesbee - taxes due state.
Tina Beth Young - speeding 15 mph over.
Lorry Dale Moore - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kristan Rene Young - no security verification.
Nicco Ortiz Wade - reckless driving, failure to stop at stop sign, and improper tag on vehicle.
Angela O'Bryan - failure to carry registration form.
Rebecca Ann Ballard - driving under suspension.
Kiyus S. Pregier - towing tuber without proper personal floatation device.
Cole R. Davis - operating vessel over capacity.
Suzanne Hathaway - no personal flotation device available.
Keaton Ryan Gibbs - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Martha Y. Durn - no driver's license.
Ignacio Herrera-Vasques - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Zachary Lee Swick - no seat belt.
Adrian Silvano Iglecias - no seat belt.
Francisco Garcia - no seat belt.
Seth Scott Craig - no seat belt.
Bretly Ray Crawford - no seat belt.
Dillan Hunter Lyman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cheyenne Marie McDaniel - no driver's license and failure to yield while turing.
Dwayne Crittenden - no seat belt.
Christopher L. Crittenden - no seat belt.
Rylee Ray Roberts - no seat belt.
Kerry R. Vance - no seat belt and taxes due state.
Mark Aaron Vance - no seat belt.
David Leon Gibson - no seat belt.
Ashley N. Cartwright - taxes due state.
Don Albert Meigs - no seat belt.
Crystal Lyn Primm - no seat belt.
Ronnie Davis - no seat belt.
Jolene Myers Newton - taxes due state.
Shane Glen Roberson - no seat belt.
Kara Lashelle Swimmer - no seat belt.
Joshua Galvan - no seat belt.
Jose Nieves Landeros-Lopez - no driver's license and driving left of center in marked zone.
Sandro Rene Gallegos - no driver's license and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Leah Nikelle Carlisle - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Amanda Clark - no seat belt.
Erik Daryel Olson - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Lauryn Rose Silva - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Dawn Michelle Head - no seat belt.
Taylor Danelle Haight - no seat belt.
Nathan Allen Morton - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jayce Ann Stimson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Trent Taylor Dry - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Hertha Marie Eubanks - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Stella Ann McCoy - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ruth Ann Holiman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Johnson David Kuhns - no seat belt.
Jacob Cody Hammons - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kristopher Lane Dallis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Faye Lynn Burris - open container alcohol.
Morgan Bethan Lynn Drywater - open container alcohol.
Travis Hunter Compton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rider Wayne Carter - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Josafat Medina - no driver's license.
Aaron Dionne Syas - no security verification.
Terry Jerome Crow - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
July 8
Tahlequah FD: 9:47 a.m., building fire, 18190 W. 797 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:13 p.m., outside fire, South Park Hill Road and Murrel Road.
Death Notices
HOGGATT, Kyle, 50, Tahlequah, cabinet maker. Died July 7. Services pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.