Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Toomas Lepik to James Kenneth Hartley Jr.
Joyce Copeland to Kelly Sheehan.
Homes by Shockley, LLC to Sheila Fritts.
Juli Foreman to Melissa Mathes.
Kent Presely to Todd A. Price.
Felonies
Dawn Renee Osburn-Titsworth – unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Ashley Aisha Matheny – child endangerment by driving under the influence, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, obstructing an officer, transporting open container, improper passing.
Paul Clay Williams – child endangerment by driving under the influence, operate vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
John Daniel Hinkle – possession of stolen vehicle, attempted breaking and entering with unlawful intent, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephanie D. Sims; outstanding warrant – possession of stolen vehicle.
Misdemeanors
April Dawn Mitchell; outstanding warrant – assault and battery.
Joshua Daniel Uribe; outstanding warrant — breaking and entering dwelling without permission, outrage public decency.
Renee Daniealle Liles — assault and battery.
Civils
Richard D. Smith v. Title to Boat.
Marshall Gerlaugh v. L.E. Snodgrass, et al.
Roseanne Stanley v. Title to Mobile Home.
Jody Dallis v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Kristen Oliver, et al v. Grand River Dam Authority.
Divorces
Mindy Dawn Hewitt v. Telly Lee Hewitt.
Sandra Cisneros-Equihua v. Luis Fernando Cisneros.
James Edward Waffle v. Mia Revels.
Marriage Licenses
Rolando Trejo Lugo, Tahlequah, and Angelina Landaverde Andrade, Tahlequah.
Aaron Ryan Halpain, Hulbert, and Talli Lynne Berger, Hulbert.
William W. Cross Jr., Tahlequah, and Mary Susan Woods, Tahlequah.
Seth Jarret Dotson, Tahlequah, and Jordan Dalynn Sunagoowie, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
July 7
Tahlequah FD: 1:01 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; West Highway 51 and West Keetoowah Street.
July 8
Tahlequah FD: 3:58 a.m.; alarm; 109 W. Willis Rd.
July 9
Tahlequah FD: 3:44 a.m.; alarm; 1350 N. Jones Rd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.