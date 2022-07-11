Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tony and Carla Boyle Revocable Trust to Cherie A. Cooper.
Jack H. Goss to Jennifer L. Zubillaga.
Bill John Baker to Bill John Baker.
Irene Cheryl Enlow to E&B Properties, LLC.
Bill John Baker to E&B Properties, LLC.
Catherine L. Cooper to Earl Roberts.
S.A.S. Construction, LLC to Robert D. Hunt.
Jared Kraus to Timothy R. Meador.
Civils
Mitchell Stamper v. Ama Lindiwe Lacy, M.D., and C.R. Bard Inc. - medical negligence.
Small Claims
Redsun Enterprises, LLC v. Mary Flores - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Felisha Dawn Sparks v. Sherry Renae Readnour.
Phillip Neil Hodge v. Joshua Ryals.
Bailey Snelling v. Dregen Murray.
Divorces
Brittani Jean Vanderburg v. Michael David Vanderburg.
Marriages
Devearl Tiamakma Winishut, Jr., 40, Tahlequah, and Mary Ellen Barnes, 27, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
July 8
Tahlequah FD: 12:19 p.m., outside fire, 12574 W. Killabrew Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:46 p.m., MVA, North Cedar Avenue and East Downing Street.
July 9
Tahlequah FD: 5:57 a.m., structure fire, 19096 E. 803 Road.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 3:26 p.m., unconscious/fainting.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 7:18 p.m., assault, Highway 10.
Tahlequah FD: 8:34 p.m., outside fire, 1610 Sooner Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 8:46 p.m., MVA, South Park Hill Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.
July 10
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 4:44 p.m., assault, Highway 10.
July 11
Tahlequah FD: 8:06 a.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and Fourth Street.
Death Notices
JENKINS, Sylvia Sue, 70, retired school bus driver. Died on July 8, 2022. Services, July 13, 11 a.m., Grace and Peace Fellowship in Peggs. Burial will be in New Home Cemetery.
