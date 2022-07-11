Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Tony and Carla Boyle Revocable Trust to Cherie A. Cooper.

Jack H. Goss to Jennifer L. Zubillaga.

Bill John Baker to Bill John Baker.

Irene Cheryl Enlow to E&B Properties, LLC.

Bill John Baker to E&B Properties, LLC.

Catherine L. Cooper to Earl Roberts.

S.A.S. Construction, LLC to Robert D. Hunt.

Jared Kraus to Timothy R. Meador.

Civils

Mitchell Stamper v. Ama Lindiwe Lacy, M.D., and C.R. Bard Inc. - medical negligence.

Small Claims

Redsun Enterprises, LLC v. Mary Flores - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Felisha Dawn Sparks v. Sherry Renae Readnour.

Phillip Neil Hodge v. Joshua Ryals.

Bailey Snelling v. Dregen Murray.

Divorces

Brittani Jean Vanderburg v. Michael David Vanderburg.

Marriages

Devearl Tiamakma Winishut, Jr., 40, Tahlequah, and Mary Ellen Barnes, 27, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

July 8

Tahlequah FD: 12:19 p.m., outside fire, 12574 W. Killabrew Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:46 p.m., MVA, North Cedar Avenue and East Downing Street.

July 9

Tahlequah FD: 5:57 a.m., structure fire, 19096 E. 803 Road.

Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 3:26 p.m., unconscious/fainting.

Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 7:18 p.m., assault, Highway 10.

Tahlequah FD: 8:34 p.m., outside fire, 1610 Sooner Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 8:46 p.m., MVA, South Park Hill Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.

July 10

Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 4:44 p.m., assault, Highway 10.

July 11

Tahlequah FD: 8:06 a.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and Fourth Street.

Death Notices

JENKINS, Sylvia Sue, 70, retired school bus driver. Died on July 8, 2022. Services, July 13, 11 a.m., Grace and Peace Fellowship in Peggs. Burial will be in New Home Cemetery.

