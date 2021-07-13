Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Stacia Ann Ellis to Edward W. Miler.

Bobby J. McAlpine to Brittany R. Licklider.

Guy Passman to Drake Kerr.

Misdemeanors

Nathaniel Ray Soap - public intoxication.

Civils

T.D. Bank v. Debbie Jean Rhea - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Irene Enlow v. James Daley Center Jr. and all other occupants - entry and detainer.

Kimberly Woods v. Doyle Spencer - entry and detainer.

Marriages

Shawn Olen Stopp, 43, Tahlequah, and Trisha Lynn Holloway, 28, Hulbert.

Fire Runs

July 9

Lowrey FD: 9:59 a.m., medical aid, Highway 82A.

Tahlequah FD: 5:33 p.m., smoke investigation 1211 S. Park Hill Road.

Tahlequah FD: 8:04 p.m., lift assist, 1003 S. Muskogee Ave.

July 10

Tahlequah FD: 8:00 p.m., electrical hazard, Macon Street and East Meacer Street.

Tahlequah FD: 8:07 p.m., MVA, Ross and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Tahlequah FD: 8:27 p.m., electrical hazard, Jackson Avenue and Leoser Street.

Tahlequah FD: 9:09 p.m., MVC, Highway 10 and Highway 51.

July 11

Tahlequah FD: 2:16 p.m., MVA, West Willis Road.

Tahlequah FD: 3:15 p.m., police department assist, 306 N. Ash Ave.

Death Notices

BOSTON, Loyd Leo, 67, Hulbert, roofer. Died July 8. Visitation, July 13, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Service, July 14, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hulbert I.O.O.F.

Tags

Trending Video