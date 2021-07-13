Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Stacia Ann Ellis to Edward W. Miler.
Bobby J. McAlpine to Brittany R. Licklider.
Guy Passman to Drake Kerr.
Misdemeanors
Nathaniel Ray Soap - public intoxication.
Civils
T.D. Bank v. Debbie Jean Rhea - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Irene Enlow v. James Daley Center Jr. and all other occupants - entry and detainer.
Kimberly Woods v. Doyle Spencer - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Shawn Olen Stopp, 43, Tahlequah, and Trisha Lynn Holloway, 28, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
July 9
Lowrey FD: 9:59 a.m., medical aid, Highway 82A.
Tahlequah FD: 5:33 p.m., smoke investigation 1211 S. Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:04 p.m., lift assist, 1003 S. Muskogee Ave.
July 10
Tahlequah FD: 8:00 p.m., electrical hazard, Macon Street and East Meacer Street.
Tahlequah FD: 8:07 p.m., MVA, Ross and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 8:27 p.m., electrical hazard, Jackson Avenue and Leoser Street.
Tahlequah FD: 9:09 p.m., MVC, Highway 10 and Highway 51.
July 11
Tahlequah FD: 2:16 p.m., MVA, West Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:15 p.m., police department assist, 306 N. Ash Ave.
Death Notices
BOSTON, Loyd Leo, 67, Hulbert, roofer. Died July 8. Visitation, July 13, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Service, July 14, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hulbert I.O.O.F.
