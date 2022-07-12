Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gary Romriell to John J. Rule.
Borislava Fielva Dimova to James Kevin Cooper.
Doyle Kirk to T.J.G., LLC.
Ricky D. Gann to Janna L. Horn.
Charlie Holderbee to Hunter's Glen Property Investors, LLC.
Civils
U.S. Bank v. James Murry - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Brenda Lee Ortiz - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Anthony Stoltzfus - indebtedness.
Communication Federal Credit Union v. Victoria Lynn Sissom - replevin.
Protective Orders
Sheila Wynette Robertson v. Jeremiah Lee Kirkwood.
Ashley Hall v. James Owensby Jr.
Amy Wells v. James Wells.
Marriages
Ronnie James Plucker, 32, Tahlequah, and April Nicole Potts, 32, Tahlequah.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Dustin Allen Cowden.
Fire Runs
July 11
Tahlequah FD: 4:09 p.m., structure fire, 711 N. East Ave.
