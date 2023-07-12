Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Eric Willis to Nathan Anderson.
Mindy Mae Hendrix to April Leann Sarabia.
Devin Rowan to Devine Cole Rowan.
William Martin Grovenburg to Adam K. Childress.
Allen and Elise Nolan Revocable Trust to Cherokee Nation Property Management, LLC.
James R. Moss to Michael Byrd.
Ray Allen Stearns to William B. Pruitt.
Deborah Dean Beller to Joe Hau.
1907 Land Management, LLC to Larry Pummel.
Civils
LVNV Funding LLC v. Debra E. Page.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Garie Laughlin.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Carol Hughes.
Lauren Taylor Roche, et al v. In Re the Name Change.
Reliable Resources LLC v. Oklahoma Employment Security, et al.
Communication Federal Credit Union v. Maggie M. Caudle.
John Townshend, et al v. Homesite Indemnity Co, et al.
Weldon Ray Sears v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. Robert Wesley Platt IV, et al — foreclosure.
Divorces
Tammi Lynn Jacobs v. Jeremy Leslie Jacobs.
Dwight Albert Martin Jr. v. Robin Renee Martin.
Alexis Edan Ramirez v. Alberto Ramirez.
Fire Runs
July 7
Lowrey VFD: 2:02 p.m.; structure fire; Highway 82A; mutual aid received from Oaks VFD.
July 9
Tahlequah FD: 9:57 p.m.; alarm; 1350 N. Jones Rd.
July 10
Tahlequah FD: 9:10 p.m.; outside fire; 17571 W. Seth Ln.
July 11
Tahlequah FD: 3:17 a.m.; EMS assist; 501 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:06 a.m.; lift assist; 3804 Lexington Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:18 a.m.; alarm; 509 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:05 p.m.; alarm; 21834 S. Jules Valdez Rd.
Death Notices
FORTNER, Helen, 98, retired secretary. Died July 8, 2023. Graveside service will be July 14, 2023 at 10 a.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery Gazebo. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com.
