Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Tiffany M. Preston.
Adolf J. Garcia to Robert Joseph Garcia.
Billy James Leigh to Sarah Brown.
Teresa D. Woodard to Philip M. Butler.
Brandon Kilhoffer to Matthew Thomas Stacey.
Michael Ramutis to Jeffrey Stewart.
Dena E. Howe to Clay Waggle.
Kent Brown to Copeland Roofing, Inc.
Tommie Lee Heaton to Michael T. Heaton.
Misdemeanors
Angela Renee Shirley - trespassing.
Justin Fredrick Sweeten - poss schedule I controlled dangerous substance, use drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.
Civils
UHG I, LLC v. R. Dale Gibson - indebtedness.
A&J Towing and Recovery and William H. Scott v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Mary Gage and Hal Gage v. Eugene Nofire and Nicole Nofire - entry and detainer.
Trent Stogsdill v. Johnny D. Huddelston and Bailey M. Long - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Kimberly Cook - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Robert G. Sanders - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Elizabeth Hendrickson and all occupants of house - entry and detainer.
Property Solution Management v. Samantha Ann James and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Marah Estep v. Justin Estep.
Marriages
Ryan Dalton Helsley, 26, Cookson, and Alex Elizabeth Butcher, 25, Muldrow.
Fire Runs
July 12
Tahlequah FD: 8:18 p.m., fire alarm, 778 E. Fourth St.
July 13
Tahlequah FD: 9:17 a.m., fire alarm, 591 Pendleton St.
