Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Darel G. Manus to Anita Wright.
Clifford Harris to Josh Ticknor.
Jam Interests, LLC to Brook M. Burkart.
Kevin Applegate to Hector Sarabia.
Wayne R. Dean to Harley Chase Tinsley.
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Marcus Haggard.
Roberta McCoy Harper to Robert Wood.
Ryan Pilkington to Jeremy D. Mangrum.
Misdemeanors
Anthony Dale Littlefield - public intoxication.
Civils
Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital Co. v. Juan Nava - indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Helen L. Johnson - breach of contract.
Arvest Bank v. Ricky E. Jones - breach of contract.
Click N' Close Inc. v. Sidney Logan, spouse if married, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Dora Ellen Jenkins v. Travis Ball and Nakita Danielle Ritchie - entry and detainer.
Quick Cash Finance, LLC v. Tommie Beasley - small claims.
Quick Cash Finance, LLC v. Christine Ann Blizzard - small claims.
Quick Cash Finance, LLC v. Donna Kelley - small claims.
Quick Cash Finance, LLC v. Maria Mercedez Orr - small claims.
Quick Cash Finance, LLC v. Dave Wilson - small claims.
Robert Wayne Halpain v. Joe Walkingstick - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
John Wesley Jones v. Brad Dwight Jones.
Divorces
Glynn Alan Southwood v. Danita Irene Southwood.
Marriages
James A. Pillow, 27, Tahlequah, and Nichole E. Adams, 30, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
July 12
Tahlequah FD: 3:17 p.m., grass fire, West Fourth Street and Wildcat Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 4:27 p.m., EMS assist, 1200 N. Cedar Ave.
July 13
Tahlequah FD: 11:26 a.m., outside fire, 12376 Highway 51.
Death Notices
WHITAKER, Major Willis "Bill" Jr., 75, Park Hill, secondary teacher. Died July 11. No services. Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
YOUNG, Emma Leah, 84, Bixby, educator of Tulsa Public Schools. Died July 12. Graveside services, July 15, 10 a.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery Gazebo.
