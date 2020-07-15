Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Robert Allen Wade to Aelena D. Collinson.
Eric Van Winkle to Wildling LLC Group.
Janet Sanders to Joshua West.
William F. Davey to Michael Foldvary.
Ronnie C. Spears to Trenton Pigeon.
Mary Ellen Schoonover to Bill Storey.
John D. Swagerty to Richard Lane Yeager.
Brett B. Freeman to Kyle V. McGivern.
Laurie D. Tannier to Truwell, LLC.
Felonies
Taylor Keith Mann - unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked, no security verification, speeding 16-20 mph over, and no seat belt.
Roy Tylor Baker - domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Ronald William Branson Jr. - failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Kyla Renea Gregory - eluding a police officer and use of vehicle in discharge of weapon.
Michael Ray Parson - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Misdemeanors
Mason Earl Secrist - driving while under the influence of alcohol, following too closely, no seat belt.
Jason Andrew Coleman - breaking and entering dwelling without permission and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Noah Jacob Thackeray - domestic abuse - assault and battery and disrupt/prevent/interrupt/ emergency telephone call.
Laura Wehunt - gross disturbance of the peace.
Dennis Lee Bolding - domestic abuse - assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence, and violation of protective order.
Shelby Brook Caudle - aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Teresa Jo Robbins - driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked.
Sebastin Southerland - driving under the influence by a person under 21 and speeding 31-35 mph over.
Michael Jerome Jones - aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, no driver's license, and reckless driving.
Civils
Whitney J. Montgomery v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
State of Oklahoma and Jack Thorp, District Attorney v. $1,610 U.S. Currency and Bethany Susan Parris - seizure and forfeiture.
Small Claims
Joyce Willis v. Dottie Marie McReynolds - petition for judgment.
Marilyn Griffin and Long Horn Ranch RV Park, LLC v. Ophfema Jo McNiel, Jerri Palmer, and Jimmy Secratt - entry and detainer.
Georgetown Apartments v. Sierra Trapp and Mary Black - entry and detainer.
Dave Stanley v. Donnie Young - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Jennifer Fishinghawk v. Jack William Dobson.
Divorces
Sandy J. Crosslin v. David Len Young.
Garland Sanders Jr. v. Angela Mae Sanders.
Marriages
Matthew Leroy Qualls, 29, Tahlequah, and Stevie Lynne Furra, 30, Tahlequah.
