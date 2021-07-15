Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Cassandra J. Urias to Cassandra J. Urias.
Logan T. Pleasant to Gabriel Wayne Field Sr.
Carol J. Altobell to Phillip E. White Jr.
William Brown to Jeremy William Taylor.
Jesse Haeberle to Michael Loy Payton.
Mark Eugene Hammons to Lisa M. Presley.
Johnny Kelley to Seth A. Alsenay.
Civils
Christopher L. Williams v. State of Oklahoma Ex rel - driver's license appeal.
Dustin Cape v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Lorenya Velazquez v. the state of Oklahoma, ex rel - driver's license appeal.
Small Claims
B.C. Properties OK, LLC v. Robert Falling - entry and detainer.
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Sabrina Drain - petition for judgment.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Breanna Seelye and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Jacob Ballardivey - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Brook Elaine Holleman - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Jessalyn Jade McCarter and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Samantha Golden Mogg - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Christian Price v. Jeremy William Price.
Mikala Baker v. Grady Reimer.
Marriages
Luis Daniel Hernandez Campo, 28, Tahlequah, and Carmen Aesha Mojica Sigala, 20, Tahlequah.
Eric Michael Jordan, 52, Wagoner, and Heather Danielle Porter, 46, Wagoner.
Fire Runs
July 13
Tahlequah FD: 3:20 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:12 p.m., outside fire, North Rice Road and Woodard Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:50 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:36 p.m., stuck in elevator, Holiday Inn.
Tahlequah FD: 10:58 p.m., vehicle fire, 18194 W. 794 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:46 p.m., EMS assist, 1118 Rozell Ave.
