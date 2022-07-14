Court Report

Small Claims

Cope Properties OK, LLC v. Sarah Hicks - eviction.

R&L Capital v. Christopher Logan and Mariselia Chrstine Wadkins - small claims.

Jerry Ray Miller v. Dobson's Automative Specialist - small claims.

Protective Orders

Jody Dallis v. Kelly Erickson.

Alexis P. Debord v. Jimi B. White.

Fire Runs

July 13

Tahlequah FD: 12:33 p.m., MVA, Mimosa Lane and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 5:47 p.m., chest pain, 556 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 8:09 p.m., alarm, 1201 N. Vinita Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 10:41 p.m., fire alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.

July 14

Tahlequah FD: 10:16 p.m., alarm, 333 Southridge Road.

