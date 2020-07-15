Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Ace G. McCarthy to Hen Truong Tieu.

Looney Family Revocable Trust to Ace G. McCarthy.

JTSB Investments, LLC to Guadalupe A. Caratachea.

Tullis Development, LLC to Kimberly Diaz.

William Simpson to Floyd Matthew Brassfield.

Wesley R. Cooper to Mitch Meredith.

Felonies

Nicholas Eze Paul - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.

Misdemeanors

Rodney Wayne Pashica - aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving with licensed canceled/suspended/revoked, and no seat belt.

Brian Anthony Tanner - driving while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 11-14 mph over.

Jeannie Ann Hastings - breaking and entering dwelling without permission and trespassing after being forbidden.

Christopher Lee Glass - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.

Mindy Renee Adair-Jackson - breaking and entering dwelling without permission and trespassing after being forbidden.

Paris Apollo Jewell - public intoxication.

Civils

Citibank v. Michael David Rogers - breach of contract.

Citibank v. Drew Allen Johnson - breach of contract.

Small Claims

World Finance Corp. v. Charise Young - petition for judgment.

World Finance Corp. v. Brent Alan Pigeon - petition for judgment.

World Finance Corp v. Kinzy Scott - petition for judgment.

World Finance Corp v. Tammy Lynn Gregoire - petition for judgment.

Springwater Properties v. Melissa Paden, Homer Hunter Paden, and Patricia Louise Paden - entry and detainer.

Sun Loan Company v. Darrell Cypert - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Bethaney Clinton - petition for judgment.

John Ciancio v. Regina Pickard - petition for judgment.

Divorces

Anna Jean Reagh v. Randy Reagh Jr.

Marriages

Eric Wayne Lamons, 31, Hulbert, and Dena Jo Squyres, 30, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

July 14

Tahlequah FD: 9:33 p.m., smoke investigation, 236 N. Bluff Ave.

Death Notices

HANNAH, Jennita Lyn, 52, Tahlequah, paper deliverer. Died July 12. No services planned.

NEWHARD, Geraldine Oreta, 104, Tahlequah, educator. Died July 14. No services planned.

WEBB, Coeta Allie, 85, Tahlequah, church camp cook. Died July 14. Funeral services, July 20, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.

