Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ace G. McCarthy to Hen Truong Tieu.
Looney Family Revocable Trust to Ace G. McCarthy.
JTSB Investments, LLC to Guadalupe A. Caratachea.
Tullis Development, LLC to Kimberly Diaz.
William Simpson to Floyd Matthew Brassfield.
Wesley R. Cooper to Mitch Meredith.
Felonies
Nicholas Eze Paul - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Misdemeanors
Rodney Wayne Pashica - aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving with licensed canceled/suspended/revoked, and no seat belt.
Brian Anthony Tanner - driving while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jeannie Ann Hastings - breaking and entering dwelling without permission and trespassing after being forbidden.
Christopher Lee Glass - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Mindy Renee Adair-Jackson - breaking and entering dwelling without permission and trespassing after being forbidden.
Paris Apollo Jewell - public intoxication.
Civils
Citibank v. Michael David Rogers - breach of contract.
Citibank v. Drew Allen Johnson - breach of contract.
Small Claims
World Finance Corp. v. Charise Young - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Brent Alan Pigeon - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Kinzy Scott - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Tammy Lynn Gregoire - petition for judgment.
Springwater Properties v. Melissa Paden, Homer Hunter Paden, and Patricia Louise Paden - entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company v. Darrell Cypert - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Bethaney Clinton - petition for judgment.
John Ciancio v. Regina Pickard - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Anna Jean Reagh v. Randy Reagh Jr.
Marriages
Eric Wayne Lamons, 31, Hulbert, and Dena Jo Squyres, 30, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
July 14
Tahlequah FD: 9:33 p.m., smoke investigation, 236 N. Bluff Ave.
Death Notices
HANNAH, Jennita Lyn, 52, Tahlequah, paper deliverer. Died July 12. No services planned.
NEWHARD, Geraldine Oreta, 104, Tahlequah, educator. Died July 14. No services planned.
WEBB, Coeta Allie, 85, Tahlequah, church camp cook. Died July 14. Funeral services, July 20, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
