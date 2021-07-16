Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lisa M. Presley to Hestin Lamons.
Ballew Land Co. to Logan Pleasant.
Hestin Dee Lamons to Loyal Plumb.
Violet Carmen Caton to Violet Carmen Caton.
Mark T. Gailey to Trico Breshawn Blue.
Lora J. Brown to Dakota Keys.
Phil Heinrich to William Steve Wilcoxen.
Matthew Allen Faglie to Jerry Faglie Sr.
Kimberly K. Dupont Revocable Trust to Timothy P. Bennett.
Rodney M. Morrison to David Huffman.
Jason L. Marzullo to Jason L. Marzullo.
Sooner Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Lance Hopkins Living Trust.
Felonies
Luis Alfredo Vega-Garcia - child endangerment by driving under the influence.
Misdemeanors
Kenneth Szewczyk - public intoxication.
Joshua H. Jackson - public intoxication.
Keyonta Deshawn Smith - driving while impaired.
Rodney Keith Malone - driving under the influence.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Mercedes Bryant - indebtedness.
Eyan Jacob McCarter v. State of Oklahoma and Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Mortgage Clearing Corporation v. Nancy A. Miller, unknown successors, Sharon Anderson, spouse, if any of, Michael J. Miller, spouse, if any of, William Miller, spouse, if any of, occupant 1, and occupant 2 - foreclosure.
James Brandon Monks v. Clint Davis - specific performance.
Small Claims
Garden Walk Apartments v. Robbie Delancey - entry and detainer.
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Felicia Brooks - petition for judgment.
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Marcus Kyle Stanley - petition for judgment.
Nancy Dyson v. Estrella Anguiano - entry and detainer.
Nancy Dyson v. Anthony Kingfisher and Ellen Kingfisher - entry and detainer.
Brad Cox v. Tom Montgomery - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Ralph C. Condon Jr., v. Krista N. Condon.
Robert E. Burson v. Tammy Lorraine Burson.
Marriages
Michael Peyton Pratt, 24, Tulsa, and Taylor Brooke Nelson, 22, Owasso.
Fire Runs
July 14
Tahlequah FD: 8:12 p.m., structure fire, 311 W. Clay St.
