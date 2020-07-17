Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Marvin L. Matlock to Gregory L. Matlock.
Lucky Choice Investments, LLC to Kelly Property Management, LLC.
John W. Lovell Jr. to Jana R. Smith.
David Walkingstick to Jeremy Lawless.
Lemuel Lee Hall to SSTS Investments, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Kimberly Nicole Cooper - driving while under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.
Pamela Ann Newman - public intoxication.
Mitchell Dewayne McCarthy - public intoxication.
Billy Wayne Coots - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Jeff Marshall Derrick - violation of protective order.
Tamatha Haddock-Adams - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Priscilla Coats-Scates - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Civil
D-DBL-R Distribution, LLC v. Title to semi - issuance of title.
Tim Sheely v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Somi Yarbrough v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Bradley Campbell v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Rob McDaniel v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
David Bogate v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Tadpoles Marine, LLC v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Anthony David v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Dustin Monroe v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
James Lathen Hall v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Kyle Mansfield v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Isaiah Logan v. Title to wave runner - issuance of title.
Leslie McDonald v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jon Wohl v. Title to travel trailer - issuance of title.
State of Oklahoma and Jack Thorp, District Attorney v. Nicholas Eze Paul and Clarence Wayne O'Quinn - seizure and forfeiture.
Divorces
Lisa Anderson v. Aaron Todd Back.
Marriages
Terry Don Keys, 47, Tahlequah, and Abigail Marlane Lamons, 40, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
July 16
Lowrey FD: 5:35 a.m., medical assist, Moody's Store.
