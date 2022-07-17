Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Elizabeth Anne Hosselkus to Kyle Curtis Ward.
Kyle Cisper to Tyler Newcomb.
Martha M. Blevins to R.D. Miller Revocable Trust.
Gary Alan Ray to James Reginald Dobson.
Civils
Charles Bailey v. Lowes Home Centers Inc. - petition for judgment.
Fashee Long Yang and Yer Her v. Juanita Hensley, Michael A. Hensley, and Sheila A. Hensley - quiet title.
Douglas Ray Maxey, David Lowell Maxey, and Donald Ray Maxey Jr. v. Velma Wofford, Terry Wofford, Silvia Moore, Shirley Wofford, Denise Boyer, Todd Edward Wofford, and Diane Mohnkern - quiet title.
Fire Runs
July 14
Tahlequah FD: 2:22 p.m., vehicle fire, Crestwood Drive and South Muskogee Avenue.
July 15
Tahlequah FD: 8:32 a.m., medical assist, 500 S. Lee Ave.
Death Notices
CRUPPER, Bobby "Bob" Joe, 74, Hulbert. Died July 11. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Service.
BUNCH, Norma Jean, 88, Tahlequah. Died July 13. Visitation, July 17, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral Services, July 18, 10 a.m., Midway Highway School Gymnasium. Burial at Council Hill Cemetery.
