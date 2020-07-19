Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Larry Daniel Ferree to Tamara L. Booth.
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Rocky Weston.
B&W Property Development, LLC to Brian Strong.
Miranda Blakley to Pedro Gomez Lopez.
Allen Darcy Hicks to Derral McBride.
Ross Underwood Trust to Veronica Lleverino.
Charles Mayberry to Kyle Easter.
Valerie Boswell Williams to Waylin Boswell.
Leonard J. Freise III to Savanna D. Cangiano.
Misdemeanors
Miller Ray Ballard Jr. - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bradley Benedict - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Alvin Gene Catron Jr. - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Josie Paul Lathrop - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Small Claims
CK Restoration, LLC v. Raj Gandhi - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Elmer Alan Collier v. Rachel Elizabeth Collier.
Traffic Report
Connor Joe Ross - no seat belt.
Philip Wayne Glenn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Catrina Annette Gibbs - speeding 15 mph over.
Brian Leon Thornton - no seat belt.
Ladonna Michelle Wynn - no seat belt.
Cheyenne Marlin Morris - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Colton Jace Paden - no seat belt.
Craig Charles Reinehr - taxes due state.
Jamie La Dawn Avery - driving under suspension.
Kolby Jed Ingram - no security verification and failure to register used vehicle within 30 days.
Jason Wayne Byrd - driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Michael Levi Williams - taxes due state.
Sara Lichtenwalter - allow person under 16 without proper certification to operate vessel.
Dustin Ray Justice - no seat belt.
C.J. Henson - driving under suspension and failure to stop at stop sign.
Chad Allen Adair - speeding 26-30 mph over and driving under suspension.
Misha Lashalle Estes - no seat belt.
Jason Robert Paul Kellogg - no seat belt.
David Aaron Jackson - no seat belt, no child restraint.
Elijah R. Manus - no security verification.
Brandon Edward Martin - speed not reasonable and proper.
Amber Loyce Potts - failure to stop at stop sign.
Travis Lee Workman - driving under revocation and no seat belt.
Christopher N. Costa - no seat belt.
Bradley James Dearman - no set belt.
Raymond Estele Dearman - no seat belt.
Joshua Heath Ferguson - speeding 15 mph over.
John Derek Locust - no seat belt.
Terry Lynn Hale - no seat belt.
Jarrett Blaine Kidd - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dustin Tyler Thompson - no seat belt.
Shane Coy Clayton - no seat belt and operating motor vehicle with defective lights other than headlights.
Ashley Lanett Johnson - no seat belt.
Dakota Evan Soaring E. Perry - no seat belt and taxes due state.
Santiago Adrian Valdez - no seat belt.
James Dewayne Phillips - affixing improper tag.
Geneva Louise Hubbard - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Aletha Jene Wallace - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Justin Brannon Deckard - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Blake Tyler Nathaniel Francis - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Judy Roberts-McNeely - no security verification and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Johnny Lee Brown - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Priscilla Almeda Coats-Scates - no security verification and expired registration.
Lisa Ann Chapman - speeding 15 mph over.
John Eric Rogers - speeding 21-25 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Fire Runs
July 16
Lowrey FD: 7:07 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A.
July 17
Tahlequah FD: 7:50 a.m., EMS assist, 414 E. Normal St.
Death Notices
HALE, James Brian, 42, Irondale, production manager. Died July 10. Wake service, July 19, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., First Indian Baptist Church. Graveside service, July 20, 1 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery.
