Warranty Deeds
Conrad Properties, LLC to BMG Yield Fund II, LLC.
Daniel R. Howard to AGT Properties, LLC.
Shannon Dale Ford to Steven W. Marks.
Beauty Technical College Inc. to Casey Campbell.
Billy Smith to Jimmie George Jolliff.
Charles Stone to Gary Lynn Gaston.
Misdemeanors
Walter Ortiz Ramirez - driving a motor vehicle wile under the influence alcohol, aggravated, driving without valid driver's license, and failure to wear seat belt.
Mario Alcantar - driving under the influence - misdemeanor, and no driver's license.
Fire Runs
July 15
Lowrey FD: 9:16 a.m., MVC, Highway 82A.
Tahlequah FD: 10:07 p.m., structure fire, West Choctaw Street.
July 16
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 3:11 a.m., unconscious fainting, Highway 10.
Tahlequah FD: 11:02 a.m., EMS assist, 20904 S. Vinita Ave.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department and Tahlequah FD: 12:21 p.m., drowning/diving/scuba, North George Ben Road.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 1:36 p.m., unconscious fainting.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 3:26 p.m., sick person.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 3:50 p.m., traumatic injuries.
Tahlequah FD: 3:57 p.m., river rescue/assist, Elephant Rock.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 5:13 p.m., chest pain, North 559 Road.
July 17
Tahlequah FD: 12:30 a.m., possible fire, 207 Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:38 a.m., EMS assist, 408 N. East Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:23 p.m., outside fire, 1733 S. Park Hill Road.
Death Notices
CARTER, David Joel, 66, Tulsa, U.S. Navy Veteran and lab technician. Died July 14. No services scheduled at this time.
MCCOY, Peggy, 77, Cookson, laborer. Died July 14. Visitation, July 20, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, July 21, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Bolin Cemetery.
TAYLOR, Deborah Dawn, 66, Tenkiller Lake, master gardener. Died July 16. No services planned. Green Country Funeral Home.
NEWTON, Anita, 74, Tahlequah, missionary. Died July 17. No services scheduled. Green Country Funeral Home.
PATTERSON, Cerise Rose. Died July 11. Visitation was July 14 at Hart Funeral Home. Funeral services was held July 15 at Hart Funeral Home.
