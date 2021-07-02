Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Billy Matt Spradlin to James L. Brackett.

JTSB Investments, LLC to Kyle D. Elmore.

Stephanie Washington to Nicholas Stump.

M. Brandon Johnson 2018 Trust to George Freedman.

Civils

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Martin Webb - indebtedness.

Nar, Inc. v. Brian A. Miley - indebtedness.

Protective Orders

Bronwyn Duncan v. Charles Stephen Cooper.

Marriages

Jerry Dale Cason, 55, Muskogee, and Leslie Sharon Cason, 54, Muskogee.

Alexander Dalton Capers, 22, Fort Gibson, and Beth Gethsemane Trahern, 28, Muskogee.

Fire Runs

June 30

Tahlequah FD: 8:56 p.m., MVA, East Downing Street.

July 1

Tahlequah FD: 11:36 a.m., EMS assist, South Water Avenue and East Ross Street.

