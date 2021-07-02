Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Billy Matt Spradlin to James L. Brackett.
JTSB Investments, LLC to Kyle D. Elmore.
Stephanie Washington to Nicholas Stump.
M. Brandon Johnson 2018 Trust to George Freedman.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Martin Webb - indebtedness.
Nar, Inc. v. Brian A. Miley - indebtedness.
Protective Orders
Bronwyn Duncan v. Charles Stephen Cooper.
Marriages
Jerry Dale Cason, 55, Muskogee, and Leslie Sharon Cason, 54, Muskogee.
Alexander Dalton Capers, 22, Fort Gibson, and Beth Gethsemane Trahern, 28, Muskogee.
Fire Runs
June 30
Tahlequah FD: 8:56 p.m., MVA, East Downing Street.
July 1
Tahlequah FD: 11:36 a.m., EMS assist, South Water Avenue and East Ross Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.