Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jessica Yates to Calvin Chandler.
Robert K. Cawthorne to Catherine Keen.
David Ranch Subdivison, LLC to Stephen Melton.
Joyce Lee Bailey to Don and Janet Mellott Family, LLC.
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Thomas Melton.
Catherine S. Peterson to Sharyn Buchanan.
Bamberger Land Trust to Jamie Croley.
Shelley Christine Cooper to Jerrad L. Ramsey.
Roger Hawley, LLC to Breeanna R. Cookson.
Civils
The State of Oklahoma v. Morgan Cheramie - expungement of records.
The State of Oklahoma v. John Benton Ballard - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Danielle Hinds v. Treece Johnston - entry and detainer.
Nita Louise Prewitt v. Justin Ray Sellers - entry and detainer.
Norma Gifford v. Casey Jean Smith - entry and detainer.
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Jackie Straub - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Jason Lane Bolton v. Nalda Ray Nofire.
Silas Edward Snow v. Jennifer L. Snow.
Natalie Marie Flynn v. Darren Cody Flynn.
Kellie Sparks v. Ben Sparks.
Marriages
Jason Leonard Rini, 41, Tahlequah, and Maury Elizabeth Pineda-Ortega, 39, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
July 19
Lowrey FD: 5:37 a.m., medical assist, East 660 Road.
Death Notices
YAZZIE, Jolene J, 31. Died June 1. Memorial service, July 22, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Abundant Life Fellowship.
