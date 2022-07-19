Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Roger Joe Thorn to Dan W. Kimble.
Jack R. Ney Jr. to Johana P. Rodriquez-Gonzalez.
Mike Pendergraft to Tiffany Poteete.
Misdemeanors
Stacy Ann Dimas-Olson - gross disturbance of the peace, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and public intoxication.
Mary J. Evans - driving under the influence - misdemeanor.
Matthew Jordan - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Miguel Lopez Sr. - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child and public intoxication.
Javier Ramirez - driving under the influence - misdemeanor, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, taxes due state and no seat belt.
Angel Rojas - driving under the influence - misdemeanor, excessive window tinting, and transporting open container liquor.
James Allen Rutledge Jr. - assault and battery.
James Lanz Martinez - driving under the influence - misdemeanor, speeding 16-20 mph over, and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Jeanette Estrada - public intoxication and transporting open container.
Desiree Marie Randles - public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Civils
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Lee Ann Cooper-Cordell - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Brian Miller - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Michael Rhea - indebtedness.
One Main Financial Group, LLC v. Nickolas Ray Terrell - indebtedness.
Ronnie Gardisser v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Rowdy Beitz v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Rodney Cook v. Taylor Foods, LLC and Save A Lot Grocery Store - personal injury.
Icee Company v. Daniel Dallis and Hulbert Super Stop - foreclosure.
One Main Financial Group, LLC v. Ry Wesley Stover - indebtedness.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC and Mr. Cooper, v. Brittney Justine Siler, Cody Siler, Lisa Siler, spouse if any, United States of America, Housing and Urban Development, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Sun Loan Company v. Tanisha Wikel - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Donna Louise Jones - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Breeanna Cookson - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Rhonda Catcher - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Nina Arenas - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Christine Ann Blizzard - small claims.
Thomas R. Donnell v. Katherine Lenard - small claims.
Littleton Enterprises v. Mikayla Nicole Webb - small claims.
Marriages
Savannah Faith Ford, of Tahlequah, and Megan Marie Zullo, of Tahlequah.
Lakin Aleyse Keener, of Hulbert, and Jordan Carlee Sorrells, of Owasso.
David Perez, of Gentry, and Brenda Flores, of Gentry.
Shane Garrett Sevier, of Fort Gibson, and Myranda Gail Earl, of Tahlequah.
Danielle Rose Hinds, of Durant, and Tacoma Ray Colton Maples, of Locust Grove.
Fire Runs
July 18
Tahlequah FD: 12:58 p.m, MVA, Mimosa Lane and Muskogee Avenue.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 3:21 p.m., seizures.
Lowrey FD: 6:42 p.m., outside fire, East 670 Road.
