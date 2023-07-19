Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Richard W. Dubwig to Jennifer Wright.
Vickie June Wright to H&S Properties.
5 Warner Homes, LLC to Lydia Amber Kraft.
Felonies
Laura Michelle Dorsch; outstanding warrant — uttering a forged instrument.
Misdemeanors
Cinnamon Ensminger – possess controlled substance without valid prescription, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia.
Michael N. McIntosh — assault and battery.
Akala McCowan — assault and battery.
Divorces
Jordan Dry v. Jace Albert Dry.
Marriage Licenses
Michael Allen Stopp, Tahlequah, and Brandy Jo Thorne, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
July 14
Lowrey VFD: 8:02 p.m.; water rescue; East 626 Road.
July 16
Tahlequah FD: 5:19 p.m.; water rescue, Sparrowhawk Campgrounds.
Death Notices
MOORE, Joyce. Memorial services will be July 22, 2023, at 10 a.m., Trinity Methodist Church in Muldrow.
