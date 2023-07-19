Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Richard W. Dubwig to Jennifer Wright.

Vickie June Wright to H&S Properties.

5 Warner Homes, LLC to Lydia Amber Kraft.

Felonies

Laura Michelle Dorsch; outstanding warrant — uttering a forged instrument.

Misdemeanors

Cinnamon Ensminger – possess controlled substance without valid prescription, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia.

Michael N. McIntosh — assault and battery.

Akala McCowan — assault and battery.

Divorces

Jordan Dry v. Jace Albert Dry.

Marriage Licenses

Michael Allen Stopp, Tahlequah, and Brandy Jo Thorne, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

July 14

Lowrey VFD: 8:02 p.m.; water rescue; East 626 Road.

July 16

Tahlequah FD: 5:19 p.m.; water rescue, Sparrowhawk Campgrounds.

Death Notices

MOORE, Joyce. Memorial services will be July 22, 2023, at 10 a.m., Trinity Methodist Church in Muldrow.

