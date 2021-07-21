Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brett Allan Hiseley to Angela Krashel Callie.
Glenn Allen Kinzey to John Andrew Jackson.
Misdemeanors
Harlee Ashton McBride - driving under the influence by a person under 21, no seat belt, and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Chang Xiong - driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, and no seat belt.
Samuel Robert Nolan - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
Civils
Arvest Bank v. Julie A. Dicks - breach of contract.
Arvest Bank v. Nicholas Walker Tudor - breach of contract.
Arvest Bank v. Brent A. Pigeon - breach of contract.
Bertha McCart v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Ryan Langston v. Anthony W. Maher Sr. - petition for judgment.
Arvest Bank v. Wanda S. Manos - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Raptor Legal, PLC. v. Matthew Quantie - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Kari Ortiz - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Felicia Brooks - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Clay Troutman - small claims.
Protective Orders
Lea Ann Gordon v. Robert Bruce Fisher.
Melanie Legier v. Christopher A. Blair and Christopher L. Blair.
Shonda L. Keeling v. Travis Lynn Keeling.
Navaeh Scott v. Kyle Ray Coachman.
Marriages
Wade D. Bullard, 35, Tahlequah, and Madison Alyssa Hayes, 26, Tulsa.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Donald Rose and Shelly Rose - tax warrant.
Fire Runs
July 16
Tahlequah FD: 5:14 p.m., fire alarm, 2142 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:07 p.m., explosion, 1102 S. State Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:04 p.m., MVA, 14968 Highway 82.
July 17
Tahlequah FD: 1:53 p.m., alarm, 18771 W. Keetoowah Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 2:46 p.m., alarm 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:53 p.m. MVC, East Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
July 18
Tahlequah FD: 9:01 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 12:05 p.m., structure fire, 1327 E. Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:34 p.m., MVC, 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:22 p.m. water rescue, Highway 10.
July 19
Tahlequah FD: 4:26 a.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:00 p.m., rescue, 13019 Highway 10.
