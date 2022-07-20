Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Lori Bryant to Lorraine H. Bryant.

Charlie Holderbee to Naomi R. Lee.

Landmark Home Builders, LLC to Andrea Wooldridge.

Ray Luster to Illinois River Ranch, LLC.

Glen Clark to Devan Tyler Murray.

Robert Kale Impson to Rex Stuart Houser.

Connie Dobson to Christi Muck.

Corn Construction, LLC to Austin K. Lynch.

Nicholas Stump to Alison Morris.

Misdemeanors

Hugo Medina-Rico - public intoxication.

Civils

Mary Marsha McDaniel v. Juanita McDaniel (deceased), Kimberly McDaniel, and unknown heirs and successors - quiet title.

Divorces

Melissa Ann Ennis v. Scottie Lee Ennis.

Fire Runs

July 19

Tahlequah FD: 3:42 p.m., grass fire, Shady Grove Road.

Lowrey FD: 4:04 p.m., emergency medical response, North 530 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 6:51 p.m., grass fire, 530 Road.

July 20

Tahlequah FD: 12:30 p.m., body recovery, Sparrow Hawk.

Death Notices

Callaway, Kelly James, 66, Tahlequah, carpenter. Died July 16. Visitation, July 21, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, July 22, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery.

Tags

Trending Video