Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lori Bryant to Lorraine H. Bryant.
Charlie Holderbee to Naomi R. Lee.
Landmark Home Builders, LLC to Andrea Wooldridge.
Ray Luster to Illinois River Ranch, LLC.
Glen Clark to Devan Tyler Murray.
Robert Kale Impson to Rex Stuart Houser.
Connie Dobson to Christi Muck.
Corn Construction, LLC to Austin K. Lynch.
Nicholas Stump to Alison Morris.
Misdemeanors
Hugo Medina-Rico - public intoxication.
Civils
Mary Marsha McDaniel v. Juanita McDaniel (deceased), Kimberly McDaniel, and unknown heirs and successors - quiet title.
Divorces
Melissa Ann Ennis v. Scottie Lee Ennis.
Fire Runs
July 19
Tahlequah FD: 3:42 p.m., grass fire, Shady Grove Road.
Lowrey FD: 4:04 p.m., emergency medical response, North 530 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:51 p.m., grass fire, 530 Road.
July 20
Tahlequah FD: 12:30 p.m., body recovery, Sparrow Hawk.
Death Notices
Callaway, Kelly James, 66, Tahlequah, carpenter. Died July 16. Visitation, July 21, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, July 22, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery.
