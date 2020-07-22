Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Roger O. Rickey to River Trees, LLC.

Terry Holloway to Cody D. Martin.

Abby McAlvain to Grant Hoffman Wilson.

Randall Jack Merciez to Cathie Keen.

Erin Steeley to Ida J. Petty.

Richard A. Cawthorne to Cathie Keen.

Felonies

Nicholas Eze Paul - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.

Wesley Jay Proctor - lewd molestation.

Drake Edward Shade - assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious injury to personal property.

Martin Webb - embezzlement.

Misdemeanors

Josie Paul Lathrop - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Charles Taylor Zylka - actual physical control.

Russell Gene Blackwood Evan - threaten to perform act of violence.

Jason L. Baldridge - assault and battery.

Miranda J. Taylor - driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Civils

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Susan Wade - indebtedness.

Merchants Acceptance Corp. v. Tailor Paige Crittenden and Nicholas Ryan Crittenden - indebtedness.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Jay T. Johnson - indebtedness.

Jamie Johnson v. Title to boat - issuance of title.

Protective Orders

Amanda Brown v. Billy Joe Brown.

Marriages

James Lee Baker III, 30, Tahlequah, and Jacqueline Renee Watson, 31, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

July 20

Tahlequah FD: 3:23 p.m., fire alarm, 1995 Airport Parkway.

July 21

Tahlequah FD: 7:38 a.m., fire alarm, 601 N. Grand Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 8:01 a.m., fire alarm, 526 W. Shawnee St.

