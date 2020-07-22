Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Roger O. Rickey to River Trees, LLC.
Terry Holloway to Cody D. Martin.
Abby McAlvain to Grant Hoffman Wilson.
Randall Jack Merciez to Cathie Keen.
Erin Steeley to Ida J. Petty.
Richard A. Cawthorne to Cathie Keen.
Felonies
Nicholas Eze Paul - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Wesley Jay Proctor - lewd molestation.
Drake Edward Shade - assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious injury to personal property.
Martin Webb - embezzlement.
Misdemeanors
Josie Paul Lathrop - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Charles Taylor Zylka - actual physical control.
Russell Gene Blackwood Evan - threaten to perform act of violence.
Jason L. Baldridge - assault and battery.
Miranda J. Taylor - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Civils
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Susan Wade - indebtedness.
Merchants Acceptance Corp. v. Tailor Paige Crittenden and Nicholas Ryan Crittenden - indebtedness.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Jay T. Johnson - indebtedness.
Jamie Johnson v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Amanda Brown v. Billy Joe Brown.
Marriages
James Lee Baker III, 30, Tahlequah, and Jacqueline Renee Watson, 31, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
July 20
Tahlequah FD: 3:23 p.m., fire alarm, 1995 Airport Parkway.
July 21
Tahlequah FD: 7:38 a.m., fire alarm, 601 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:01 a.m., fire alarm, 526 W. Shawnee St.
