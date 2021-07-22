Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Darryl Linde to David Russell Dise.

Yeager Family Trust to Netco Trux, LLC.

Landmark Construction and Development, LLC to Barbara Lowe.

Felonies

Danny Joe Hodge Jr., - failure to register as sex offender and residency restriction.

Misdemeanors

Bill James Kauffeld - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol and driving under suspension.

Civils

Taylor Realyn Dearneal v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.

Divorces

Danielle Estes Colon v. Justin J. Colon.

Marriages

Jacob Grant Adams, 25, Tahlequah, and Magen Ashley Lawrence, 29, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

July 20

Tahlequah FD: 12:28 p.m., outside fire, 18771 Keetoowah Circle.

Tahlequah FD: 3:13 p.m., car fire, 711 N. East Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 9:18 p.m., outside fire, May Avenue and Brentwood Drive.

Death Notices

JENNINGS, Lori Michelle, 58, Tahlequah, operating room nurse. Died July 18. No services planned.

OVERACKER, Lucy, 70, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died July 14. Graveside service, July 26, 10 a.m., Agent Cemetery in Moodys.

