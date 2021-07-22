Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Darryl Linde to David Russell Dise.
Yeager Family Trust to Netco Trux, LLC.
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC to Barbara Lowe.
Felonies
Danny Joe Hodge Jr., - failure to register as sex offender and residency restriction.
Misdemeanors
Bill James Kauffeld - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol and driving under suspension.
Civils
Taylor Realyn Dearneal v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Divorces
Danielle Estes Colon v. Justin J. Colon.
Marriages
Jacob Grant Adams, 25, Tahlequah, and Magen Ashley Lawrence, 29, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
July 20
Tahlequah FD: 12:28 p.m., outside fire, 18771 Keetoowah Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 3:13 p.m., car fire, 711 N. East Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:18 p.m., outside fire, May Avenue and Brentwood Drive.
Death Notices
JENNINGS, Lori Michelle, 58, Tahlequah, operating room nurse. Died July 18. No services planned.
OVERACKER, Lucy, 70, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died July 14. Graveside service, July 26, 10 a.m., Agent Cemetery in Moodys.
