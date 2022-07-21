Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Carolyn J. Littleton to Rylee Cole.
Donny R. Johnson to Donny R. Johnson.
Mark Wright to Mark D. Wright.
Alexandria L. Ridenhour to Rachelle Nichole Bailey.
Faye Girdner to Turl Girdner.
Duane White to Brent D. Walker.
Christina Uribe to Mitchell D. Lagan.
Nathan David Neugin to Sara Harjo.
Joan E. Williams to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Neon Flamingos, LLC to Brett Coleman.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Kathleen Roberts - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association, LCC v. Betty Morgan - indebtedness.
Haley Hutson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Isaac David Proffitt v. In re the name change - name change.
Arrowhead Resort Inc. v Nicholas Johnson - injunction.
Wayne Skinner and Quicken Loans Inc. v. Aaron Vincent Weavel, Linda Sue Weavel, Jane Doe and John Doe - foreclosure.
Department of Transportation v. Gary J. Cooper - condemnation.
Marriages
Adalberto Lopez, of Stilwell, and Mariela Coello, of Stilwell.
Stanley Dewayne Saxon, of Tahlequah, and Suzanna Diane Whalen, of Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
July 20
Lowrey FD: 6:51 a.m., MVC, Highway 82A.
Lowrey FD: 4:51 p.m., structure fire, East 620 Road.
Lowrey FD: 8:33 p.m., outside fire, East 610 Road.
July 21
Lowrey FD: 4:07 a.m., outside fire, North 495 Road.
