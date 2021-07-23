Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Dan Myers to Dan and Mary Myers Family Trust.
Kenzy Dawn Corntassel to Drees Family Revocable Trust.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Forrest Kert Cully.
C.L. Baker to Michael J. Springer.
Jimmy Stacy to Buddy Carl Stacy.
Van Lee Peebles to Vicki Cox-Wilson.
Salena Wynn to Priscilla Arneecher.
Josh Coward to S.T. Construction, Inc.
JTSB Investments, LLC to Timothy W. Fountain Jr.
Justin Sanders to Brent D. Sands.
Michah Dale Watson to Matthew A. Morris.
Yasodhara Mohanty Means to J.E. Paradise Properties, LLC.
Felonies
Robert Anthony Gilliam - indecent exposure and public intoxication.
Misdemeanors
Vance Wade Moore - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Cody Leon Spencer - public intoxication.
Loreyna D. Velaquez - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol, defective equipment, and open container beer.
Alan Dale Sheppard - driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and taxes due state.
Jennifer Rose Willis - violation of protective order.
Christopher R. Wright - public intoxication.
Daniel Rosas Bolanos - violation of scenic rivers act.
Bethan Miranda Neet - public intoxication.
Civils
AHS Oklahoma Physicians Group, Utica Park Group, and Hillcrest Medical Group v. Jeremy Wade Hawkins and Lisa Hawkins - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Paul Wright - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Melissa West - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Barbara Louise Wendt - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Rachel Wappler - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Christa Leblanc - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Jonathan Hammons - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Shelly Baker - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Christopher Althoff - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Teresa Skyles - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. David W. Crews - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Mike Heist v. Angel Laconsello and Casey Fencer - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Peggy Freeman v. Johnny Freeman.
Michelle Dawn Rodgers v. Travis Weston Rodgers.
Fire Runs
July 21
Tahlequah FD: 1:59 p.m., MVC, East Downing Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 4:18 p.m., MVA, South Park Hill Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 8:25 p.m., EMS lift assist, 17810 W. Murrell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:31 p.m., grass fire, Park Hill Road and Rogers Drive.
July 22
Tahlequah FD: 12:19 a.m., structure fire, 1426 Basin Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:37 a.m., fire alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Road.
